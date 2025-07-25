Boss Jimmy Thelin says Ipswich and Fulham are the level Aberdeen need to be at after friendly loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin says Ipswich and Fulham are the level Aberdeen need to be at after friendly loss

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the lowdown on the 3-1 friendly loss to English Championship Ipswich Town with Dons striker Peter Ambrose scoring within a minute of coming on.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose at full time after the 3-1 friendly loss to Ipswich Town at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose at full time after the 3-1 friendly loss to Ipswich Town at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists English Championship side Ipswich Town and top flight Fulham are the levels Aberdeen need to reach going forward.

Aberdeen lost a pre-season friendly 3-1 to Ipswich, who were relegated from the English Premier League at the end of last season.

They also lost 4-1 to top flight Fulham in a closed door friendly in London last weekend.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Ipswich Town friendly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Ipswich Town friendly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

With European league action guaranteed in the new campaign, Thelin insists the English duo are the level the Reds must strive to reach.

Thelin lays down gauntlet to Dons

This was Aberdeen’s first match at Pittodrie since winning the Scottish Cup with a penalty shoot-out win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Thelin said: “Both of these games, Fulham and Ipswich, were really good ones for us to play.

“They are opponents with extra intensity, speed of the game and decision making.

“When you make a mistake they are really quick to punish you.

“This is the level we are aiming for and pushing for.

“The best way to improve your team and improve yourself is to play against this kind of competition.

Ipswich Town scores the first goal of the game against Aberdeen. Image Shutterstock</p> <p>

“You learn and grow from these games.

“These two games have been really important for us to grow as a team and also as individual players.”

Ipswich were 2-0 up at the break following goals from Jaden Philogene and Scotland international George Hirst.

‘Good preparation for the season’

Philogene netted a second to extend the Portman Road club’s lead in the 58th minute.

Substitute Peter Ambrose pulled one back for the Reds from close range to make it 3-1 only a minute after his introduction.

Thelin said: “I’m happy we had these games.

“When they break against you and have speed and decision making you get punished.

“It is good preparation for us for the season.”

Facing Ipswich is the final friendly before Aberdeen kick-off their Premiership campaign with a clash against Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday, August 4.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche shooting at goal in the 3-1 friendly loss to Ipswich Town.
Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche shooting at goal in the 3-1 friendly loss to Ipswich Town. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Five summer signings get game time

Boss Thelin has made seven signings during the summer transfer window to strengthen for a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Six of those signings were in the squad against Ipswich Town, with two starting – striker Kusini Yengi and on loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche.

Three more, winger Nicolas Milanovic, midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson and centre-back Alfie Dorrington featured off the bench.

Ipswich's Harry Clarke and Aberdeen's Kjartan Kjartansson in action during a pre-season friendly.
Ipswich’s Harry Clarke and Aberdeen’s Kjartan Kjartansson in action during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

Keeper Nick Suman was an unused substitute and left-back Emmanual Gyamfi, signed from Bundesliga 2 Schalke, was ruled out due to injury.

German youth international Gyamfi’s injury has missed all three pre-season friendlies.

Thelin said: “We try to improve all the time and be more compact.

“Some parts against Ipswich were quite good but there are still some small things to adjust.

“In some movements, such as their first goal, we were stuck in the moment.

“They used that very well as they can accelerate a game when they have time on the ball.

“It is how can we be better to control these parts of the game.

“How we can be more stable.”

Aberdeen kick-off their continental campaign in the Europa League play-offs on August 21, with the return leg on August 28.

Ipswich's Ben Johnson and Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ipswich’s Ben Johnson and Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Should the Reds win the play-off they progress to the Europa League and are guaranteed eight league matches until mid January.

If they lose the play-off there is the safety net of dropping into the Conference League, with six league games until mid December.

Sivert Nilsen returns to action

The friendly also marked the return to action of Sivert Heltne Nilsen from a long term injury absence.

Norwegian midfielder Nilsen had been out for four months with an eye injury suffered in training.

Nilsen was introduced off the bench in the second half.

Thelin added: “We are looking forward to the season starting.

“Then during the season you always strive to be better.

“We are fully ready.”

Conversation