Boss Jimmy Thelin says Ipswich and Fulham are the level Aberdeen need to be at after friendly loss

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists English Championship side Ipswich Town and top flight Fulham are the levels Aberdeen need to reach going forward.

Aberdeen lost a pre-season friendly 3-1 to Ipswich, who were relegated from the English Premier League at the end of last season.

They also lost 4-1 to top flight Fulham in a closed door friendly in London last weekend.

With European league action guaranteed in the new campaign, Thelin insists the English duo are the level the Reds must strive to reach.

Thelin lays down gauntlet to Dons

This was Aberdeen’s first match at Pittodrie since winning the Scottish Cup with a penalty shoot-out win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Thelin said: “Both of these games, Fulham and Ipswich, were really good ones for us to play.

“They are opponents with extra intensity, speed of the game and decision making.

“When you make a mistake they are really quick to punish you.

“This is the level we are aiming for and pushing for.

“The best way to improve your team and improve yourself is to play against this kind of competition.

“You learn and grow from these games.

“These two games have been really important for us to grow as a team and also as individual players.”

Ipswich were 2-0 up at the break following goals from Jaden Philogene and Scotland international George Hirst.

‘Good preparation for the season’

Philogene netted a second to extend the Portman Road club’s lead in the 58th minute.

Substitute Peter Ambrose pulled one back for the Reds from close range to make it 3-1 only a minute after his introduction.

Thelin said: “I’m happy we had these games.

“When they break against you and have speed and decision making you get punished.

“It is good preparation for us for the season.”

Facing Ipswich is the final friendly before Aberdeen kick-off their Premiership campaign with a clash against Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday, August 4.

Five summer signings get game time

Boss Thelin has made seven signings during the summer transfer window to strengthen for a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Six of those signings were in the squad against Ipswich Town, with two starting – striker Kusini Yengi and on loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche.

Three more, winger Nicolas Milanovic, midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson and centre-back Alfie Dorrington featured off the bench.

Keeper Nick Suman was an unused substitute and left-back Emmanual Gyamfi, signed from Bundesliga 2 Schalke, was ruled out due to injury.

German youth international Gyamfi’s injury has missed all three pre-season friendlies.

Thelin said: “We try to improve all the time and be more compact.

“Some parts against Ipswich were quite good but there are still some small things to adjust.

“In some movements, such as their first goal, we were stuck in the moment.

“They used that very well as they can accelerate a game when they have time on the ball.

“It is how can we be better to control these parts of the game.

“How we can be more stable.”

Aberdeen kick-off their continental campaign in the Europa League play-offs on August 21, with the return leg on August 28.

Should the Reds win the play-off they progress to the Europa League and are guaranteed eight league matches until mid January.

If they lose the play-off there is the safety net of dropping into the Conference League, with six league games until mid December.

Sivert Nilsen returns to action

The friendly also marked the return to action of Sivert Heltne Nilsen from a long term injury absence.

Norwegian midfielder Nilsen had been out for four months with an eye injury suffered in training.

Nilsen was introduced off the bench in the second half.

Thelin added: “We are looking forward to the season starting.

“Then during the season you always strive to be better.

“We are fully ready.”