Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises fringe striker Peter Ambrose’s key ‘skill’ – and gives Emmanuel Gyamfi injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises fringe striker Peter Ambrose’s key ‘skill’ – and gives Emmanuel Gyamfi injury update

The Ipswich friendly was the first time this summer Ambrose has been part of the Aberdeen first-team squad.

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has offered encouragement to out-of-favour forward Peter Ambrose following his goal against Ipswich Town.

Ambrose netted with his first touch after being sent on as a late substitute in Friday’s 3-1 pre-season friendly loss at Pittodrie.

A summer 2024 signing from Ujpest in Hungary, Nigerian striker Ambrose struggled for game-time in his first campaign (playing 479 minutes in total) – with his only goal a dramatic Premiership winner against Dundee United. 

While he is contracted to the Reds until summer 2027, the Ipswich friendly was the first time this summer the 23-year-old has been part of the Aberdeen first-team squad.

Ambrose was sent to Highland League grounds with the Aberdeen young team while the senior squad were in earlier bounce game action against Cove Rangers and behind-closed-doors at English Premier League Fulham, respectively.

In this transfer window, Aberdeen have already added to their striking options with former Portsmouth frontman, Australia international Kusini Yengi – who started against Ipswich on Friday.

They are also known to be in the market for another forward, and it is understood they have rekindled a January effort to land AC Milan’s Marko Lazetic, having run out of time to complete a deal for the Serb in the winter window.

However, after his goal against English Championship Ipswich, Dons boss Thelin was warm in his praise for fringe-man Ambrose – and his striker’s knack – saying: “As a striker, it’s always important to score goals.

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Peter Ambrose. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“You cannot only look at that, it’s also how they work and how they press – how they help their teammates.

“But it’s important for a striker to always score goals.

“He was in the right place when there was a rebound. That’s also a skill, to be in the right place at the right time.”

Where were Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler?

Against Ipswich, two Aberdeen defenders – Latvia captain and centre-back Krister Tobers, and new left-back signing Emmanuel Gyamfi – remained absent from the matchday squad.

They were joined by two fresh omissions following the previous friendly in London – attackers Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Ipswich Town friendly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Ipswich Town friendly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

On his missing quartet, Thelin revealed he expected Gueye and Sokler to be back in training this week, saying: “They weren’t available for the Ipswich game.

“Pape and Ester have small issues.

“I think they can train on Monday, Tuesday, maybe something like that.”

‘We believe in’ Emmanuel Gyamfi amid fitness setback – Aberdeen boss Thelin

Signed from Schalke 04, Gyamfi has not been able to take part in any of Aberdeen’s pre-season friendlies – though he was at Pittodrie to pose with fans before kick-off on Friday.

Reading between the lines of Thelin’s latest Gyamfi update, the timeline for the 20-year-old’s debut remains vague.

New Aberdeen signing Emmanuel Gyamfi raises a club scarf.
New Aberdeen signing Emmanuel Gyamfi raises a club scarf. Supplied by Newsline/Aberdeen FC.

He certainly looks unlikely to be available for the Premiership opener against Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday night. 

Thelin said: “Yes, it was unlucky for him when he injured himself in the off-season.

“But we have taken good care of him.

“We believe in him, and he’s doing really well with the physios and the fitness coach to prepare himself for a good time in Aberdeen.”

Conversation