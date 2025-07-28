Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises fringe striker Peter Ambrose’s key ‘skill’ – and gives Emmanuel Gyamfi injury update

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has offered encouragement to out-of-favour forward Peter Ambrose following his goal against Ipswich Town.

Ambrose netted with his first touch after being sent on as a late substitute in Friday’s 3-1 pre-season friendly loss at Pittodrie.

A summer 2024 signing from Ujpest in Hungary, Nigerian striker Ambrose struggled for game-time in his first campaign (playing 479 minutes in total) – with his only goal a dramatic Premiership winner against Dundee United.

While he is contracted to the Reds until summer 2027, the Ipswich friendly was the first time this summer the 23-year-old has been part of the Aberdeen first-team squad.

Ambrose was sent to Highland League grounds with the Aberdeen young team while the senior squad were in earlier bounce game action against Cove Rangers and behind-closed-doors at English Premier League Fulham, respectively.

In this transfer window, Aberdeen have already added to their striking options with former Portsmouth frontman, Australia international Kusini Yengi – who started against Ipswich on Friday.

They are also known to be in the market for another forward, and it is understood they have rekindled a January effort to land AC Milan’s Marko Lazetic, having run out of time to complete a deal for the Serb in the winter window.

However, after his goal against English Championship Ipswich, Dons boss Thelin was warm in his praise for fringe-man Ambrose – and his striker’s knack – saying: “As a striker, it’s always important to score goals.

“You cannot only look at that, it’s also how they work and how they press – how they help their teammates.

“But it’s important for a striker to always score goals.

“He was in the right place when there was a rebound. That’s also a skill, to be in the right place at the right time.”

Where were Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler?

Against Ipswich, two Aberdeen defenders – Latvia captain and centre-back Krister Tobers, and new left-back signing Emmanuel Gyamfi – remained absent from the matchday squad.

They were joined by two fresh omissions following the previous friendly in London – attackers Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler.

On his missing quartet, Thelin revealed he expected Gueye and Sokler to be back in training this week, saying: “They weren’t available for the Ipswich game.

“Pape and Ester have small issues.

“I think they can train on Monday, Tuesday, maybe something like that.”

‘We believe in’ Emmanuel Gyamfi amid fitness setback – Aberdeen boss Thelin

Signed from Schalke 04, Gyamfi has not been able to take part in any of Aberdeen’s pre-season friendlies – though he was at Pittodrie to pose with fans before kick-off on Friday.

Reading between the lines of Thelin’s latest Gyamfi update, the timeline for the 20-year-old’s debut remains vague.

He certainly looks unlikely to be available for the Premiership opener against Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday night.

Thelin said: “Yes, it was unlucky for him when he injured himself in the off-season.

“But we have taken good care of him.

“We believe in him, and he’s doing really well with the physios and the fitness coach to prepare himself for a good time in Aberdeen.”