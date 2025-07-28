Duncan Shearer: Kusini Yengi must seize his Aberdeen chance

A new season is upon us and my eyes are fixed firmly on new Aberdeen striker Kusini Yengi.

Aberdeen have new faces on board for the new season with the majority coming in early.

I expect there will be a few more before the window closes, but which areas the Dons look to strengthen will be dictated by how well the players perform in August.

As a former striker, it should come as no surprise the signing I’m most curious to see perform is Australia international Yengi.

The 26 year-old will start the season as the first-choice striker, as things stand, but it’s up to him to perform consistently to ensure he stays in the role.

Things could change if Aberdeen land Serbian forward Marko Lazetic from AC Milan this week, but currently Yengi is the main man.

Debut goals were the norm for me

Whenever I moved to a club I was always focused on hitting the ground running early – as a striker that meant getting off the mark as quickly as possible.

I was fortunate to score a debut goal for five of the six senior clubs I played for.

The only club I failed to score for on my debut was Swindon, which, ironically, was the club I scored the most goals for overall… so at least I can say I made amends!

Yengi will be looking to do that, too, when he runs out at Tynecastle next week.

In this Aberdeen team he will get service and chances to score.

What happens after that is down to him, but for his own confidence, it’s important he does it consistently.

We can debate hold-up play, running in behind, movement and aerial prowess all day long, but as a striker you are ultimately judged on one thing – goals.

If you go three, four or five games in a row without scoring, people tend to notice and ask questions about you.

Here’s hoping Yengi makes a strong start in his first season in Scottish football.

Tough pre-season is ideal preparation for Hearts

I wouldn’t read too much into Aberdeen’s pre-season results as a predictor for what lies ahead this season for the Dons.

The supporters welcomed the Scottish Cup winners back to Pittodrie on Friday for the final pre-season game against Ipswich Town, with the visitors running out 3-1 winners.

Following a 4-1 loss in a closed doors game at Fulham in their previous outing, I can understand why some fans will be feeling a little apprehensive.

But I believe tough, testing warm-up matches are far more beneficial for Jimmy Thelin and his players than routine one-sided victories against lower league opposition.

Believe me, the shift the players will have had to put in against Fulham and Ipswich will be significantly more taxing and beneficial in the build-up to Monday’s Premiership opener against Hearts at Tynecastle.

The two English sides were in the Premier League before the summer – and Ipswich will be among the title favourites to win the Championship this season.

They are above the standard of opposition the Dons will face on a regular basis in Scottish football.

Following those games, I expect Dons boss Thelin will have a good idea of what his starting XI will be at Tynecastle next week.

I’ve said previously I loved playing the Jambos on their own patch.

The atmosphere was always brilliant there and I relished the fans being right on top of me.

I expect it to be no different with new Hearts boss Derek McInnes determined to get off to a winning start at the expense of his former club on the opening matchday of the new season.

Cup exit must be a wake-up call for County

Ross County fans will be hoping Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Partick Thistle acts as a reality check for their side.

The Staggies welcomed the Jags to Global Energy Stadium looking for a win to book their place in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Instead, manager Don Cowie was left praising Partick and warning his players of the challenge which lies ahead in trying to win promotion from the Championship this season.

I’ve enjoyed watching the second tier of Scottish football, but it’s getting tougher every season.

You’ve got to be on your game every week or else you are punished – and County learned that lesson against one of their league rivals at the weekend.

The last thing you want is to be out of the top three and beyond striking distance in the division.

That’s why Don will be looking for a reaction when he takes his side to Airdrie for the league opener on Saturday.

The Diamonds are no mugs and County need to make a strong start. They have the quality, but they need the consistency to go with it.

A fresh start for Caley Thistle

It’s a similar story at Caley Thistle who learned the level they need to get to following their 5-1 loss at Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The Championship is where Caley Thistle want to be a year from now, but it’s going to take a lot of work to get there.

The last 12 months were turbulent for the club with changes on and off the pitch and administration, but I hope a new campaign brings a clean slate.

I like the look of Scott Kellacher’s side and I think he has a good balance in his team of youth and experience.

David Wotherspoon’s experience will be vital for Caley Jags, and if shows the form he did in his brief first stint with the club, then Inverness will be among the title contenders.

I wish the Dons, County and Caley Jags the best of luck for the new season and I’ll continue to root for them as we need a strong football presence in the north of Scotland.

This is my final column for The Press and Journal, but I’ve been lucky enough to experience some terrific highs and lows following the three teams.

There’s been everything from cup glory, play-off success and failure, to relegation and even administration to peruse in my time here.

But as I sign off, I do so with the hope the future is bright for all three clubs. It’s been a blast.