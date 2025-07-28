Aberdeen FC transfer latest: Dons revive interest in striker Marko Lazetic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC transfer latest: Dons revive interest in striker Marko Lazetic

The Dons have made a fresh move for the AC Milan forward.

By Paul Third
Marko Lazetic. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen have revived their interest in AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic.

The Dons were scuppered in a move to bring the Serbian 6ft4in striker to Pittodrie in January on loan due to red tape, but Lazetic is back on their radar.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is determined to add the forward to his squad and Milan are open to letting Lazetic move on if they can negotiate a sell-on clause.

Lazetic joined Milan five days after his 18th birthday in 2022 from Red Star Belgrade and has had loan spells at SCR Altach in Austria, Dutch side Fortuna Sittard and, most recently, FK TSC Backa Topola in his homeland in Serbia.

The 21-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with the Italian giants, but the Dons hope they can agree a deal to bring the striker to Scotland.

Thelin has made seven signings so far this summer but is still looking to bolster his squad before the close of the transfer window with a striker and a left winger top of the list of his priorities.

