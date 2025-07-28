Aberdeen FC transfer latest: Dons revive interest in striker Marko Lazetic

Aberdeen have revived their interest in AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic.

The Dons were scuppered in a move to bring the Serbian 6ft4in striker to Pittodrie in January on loan due to red tape, but Lazetic is back on their radar.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is determined to add the forward to his squad and Milan are open to letting Lazetic move on if they can negotiate a sell-on clause.

Lazetic joined Milan five days after his 18th birthday in 2022 from Red Star Belgrade and has had loan spells at SCR Altach in Austria, Dutch side Fortuna Sittard and, most recently, FK TSC Backa Topola in his homeland in Serbia.

The 21-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with the Italian giants, but the Dons hope they can agree a deal to bring the striker to Scotland.

Thelin has made seven signings so far this summer but is still looking to bolster his squad before the close of the transfer window with a striker and a left winger top of the list of his priorities.