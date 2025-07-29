Willie Miller: Gavin Molloy has got what it takes to cover Aberdeen’s problem position for start of season

Fit-again Gavin Molloy could be the answer to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s big start of the season injury conundrum.

Having not been in the squad for Friday’s 3-1 Pittodrie defeat to Ipswich Town, Emmanuel Gyamfi, 20 – signed from German club Schalke 04 this summer to be the Dons’ new left-back – has missed all of his new club’s warm-up matches through injury.

It is unclear when Gyamfi will be available to make his debut, and there is no suggestion Thelin – still understood to be pursuing a striker and left winger in the transfer market – is looking to bring in further left-back cover in the window.

In their closed-doors defeat to Fulham, Nicky Devlin, normally a right-back, played on the left side of defence – as he did in May’s Scottish Cup final win against Celtic – while, against Ipswich, skipper Graeme Shinnie filled in there, rather than being used in midfield.

Aberdeen have plenty of centre-back cover

Irishman Molloy was signed as a left-sided centre-back last summer.

A mainstay of the team alongside Slobodan Rubezic in the first half of last season, a dislocated injury in January put paid to his campaign.

In the last two transfer windows, January and then this summer, the Dons have signed Latvian right-sided centre-back Kristers Tobers (also out through injury at the moment), left-sided centre-half Mats Knoester – who has been impressive since arriving – and just recently took another right-sider, Alfie Dorrington, back on loan from Tottenham for another stint.

With youth academy graduate Jack Milne another right-sided centre-back option, Thelin has built his squad up decently.

His pre-season selections have suggested he is primarily going to stick with four at the back, rather than a back three/five this term, so the Dons are well-covered for centre-backs – even with the expectation Rubezic and left-sided option Richard Jensen will be moving on this summer.

It is a long season ahead, and I would not be pushing Tobers or left-back Gyamfi into action before they are ready. There is plenty of cover, including temporary options at left-back.

Gavin Molloy has Aberdeen left-back potential

Very late in the game against Ipswich, Molloy replaced Shinnie which prompts the question – might he be the short-term answer for Aberdeen boss Thelin on Gyamfi’s side?

Molloy is not the biggest and most powerful centre-back you are going to get, but he’s quite intelligent and he uses the ball really well. He has got a sweet left foot, too.

At 23, Molloy is still a reasonably young player. He was bought from Shelbourne as a project.

He really exceeded expectations up until he got his injury in terms of the games that he was playing.

The information coming out of the club was he was someone they were bringing in to develop, not play every week.

I don’t think at Molloy’s age it’s a bad thing if he’s got a couple of positions he can play.

I think obviously, eventually, you want to make your mark at your favourite position. And if that’s centre-back, then fair enough.

But he’s certainly young enough to be able to cope with any change of role to left-back at present.

I think it would be good for him – especially with the level the club are going to be tested at this season with guaranteed European league football.

Hearts v Aberdeen will be powder-keg – and players must be prepared

Aberdeen start their Premiership campaign away at Hearts on Monday night.

It is a tough start – I don’t think the Dons could have asked for a more difficult opening other than Celtic Park or Ibrox.

Hearts, under new boss (and former Reds gaffer) Derek McInnes, have made a flying start to the season in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

While Aberdeen have been completing their pre-season, the Jambos have been building momentum.

We saw last season how far League Cup momentum can take you when the Dons got off to an unprecedented opening in the top-flight under Thelin and were tipped to split the Glasgow two in those opening weeks.

Hearts, like their Pittodrie counterparts, are a club spending money now, and they will be looking for early blood against one of their main rivals.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, must try to avoid an early setback in their efforts to perform well in both domestic and Continental action this season.

If I was boss Thelin this week I’d be making clear to the Aberdeen players who have not played at Tynecastle before they need to be ready for it.

The place will be rocking – but while the atmosphere at Tynecastle is great to play in, it can be frightening if you’re not used to it.

I think the message to the players would be: ‘You better get ready for this. This is going to be a powder-keg. The atmosphere is going to be sensational – if you’ve never played in it before then you’re going to be treated to something special – but you’re going to have to be strong in all departments.

‘You’re going to have to be strong as a team, you’re going to have to be mentally strong to cope with it and you’re going to have to be individually strong against your immediate opponent.

‘You’ve got to put all that together in this really difficult opening game, if you want to come out on top.’