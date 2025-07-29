Willie Miller: Gavin Molloy has got what it takes to cover Aberdeen’s problem position for start of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Gavin Molloy has got what it takes to cover Aberdeen’s problem position for start of season

Could fit-again Irishman Gavin Molloy be redeployed as Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's short-term replacement for an injured summer signing? Willie Miller thinks so.

Gavin Molloy during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Fit-again Gavin Molloy could be the answer to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s big start of the season injury conundrum.

Having not been in the squad for Friday’s 3-1 Pittodrie defeat to Ipswich Town, Emmanuel Gyamfi, 20 – signed from German club Schalke 04 this summer to be the Dons’ new left-back – has missed all of his new club’s warm-up matches through injury.

It is unclear when Gyamfi will be available to make his debut, and there is no suggestion Thelin – still understood to be pursuing a striker and left winger in the transfer market – is looking to bring in further left-back cover in the window.

Emmanuel Gyamfi of VVV-Venlo runs with the ball during the Dutch TOTO KNVB Beker First Round match against Excelsior Rotterdam.
In their closed-doors defeat to Fulham, Nicky Devlin, normally a right-back, played on the left side of defence – as he did in May’s Scottish Cup final win against Celtic – while, against Ipswich, skipper Graeme Shinnie filled in there, rather than being used in midfield.

Aberdeen have plenty of centre-back cover

Irishman Molloy was signed as a left-sided centre-back last summer.

A mainstay of the team alongside Slobodan Rubezic in the first half of last season, a dislocated injury in January put paid to his campaign.

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy heads at goal during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
In the last two transfer windows, January and then this summer, the Dons have signed Latvian right-sided centre-back Kristers Tobers (also out through injury at the moment), left-sided centre-half Mats Knoester – who has been impressive since arriving – and just recently took another right-sider, Alfie Dorrington, back on loan from Tottenham for another stint.

With youth academy graduate Jack Milne another right-sided centre-back option, Thelin has built his squad up decently.

His pre-season selections have suggested he is primarily going to stick with four at the back, rather than a back three/five this term, so the Dons are well-covered for centre-backs – even with the expectation Rubezic and left-sided option Richard Jensen will be moving on this summer.

It is a long season ahead, and I would not be pushing Tobers or left-back Gyamfi into action before they are ready. There is plenty of cover, including temporary options at left-back.

Gavin Molloy has Aberdeen left-back potential

Very late in the game against Ipswich, Molloy replaced Shinnie which prompts the question – might he be the short-term answer for Aberdeen boss Thelin on Gyamfi’s side?

Molloy is not the biggest and most powerful centre-back you are going to get, but he’s quite intelligent and he uses the ball really well. He has got a sweet left foot, too.

At 23, Molloy is still a reasonably young player. He was bought from Shelbourne as a project.

He really exceeded expectations up until he got his injury in terms of the games that he was playing.

The information coming out of the club was he was someone they were bringing in to develop, not play every week.

Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy and Dundee United's Jort van der Sande in action during the 1-0 Dons win at Pittodrie last term. Image: SNS
I don’t think at Molloy’s age it’s a bad thing if he’s got a couple of positions he  can play.

I think obviously, eventually, you want to make your mark at your favourite position. And if that’s centre-back, then fair enough.

But he’s certainly young enough to be able to cope with any change of role to left-back at present.

I think it would be good for him – especially with the level the club are going to be tested at this season with guaranteed European league football.

Hearts v Aberdeen will be powder-keg – and players must be prepared

Aberdeen start their Premiership campaign away at Hearts on Monday night.

It is a tough start – I don’t think the Dons could have asked for a more difficult opening other than Celtic Park or Ibrox.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Hearts, under new boss (and former Reds gaffer) Derek McInnes, have made a flying start to the season in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

While Aberdeen have been completing their pre-season, the Jambos have been building momentum.

We saw last season how far League Cup momentum can take you when the Dons got off to an unprecedented opening in the top-flight under Thelin and were tipped to split the Glasgow two in those opening weeks.

Hearts, like their Pittodrie counterparts, are a club spending money now, and they will be looking for early blood against one of their main rivals.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, must try to avoid an early setback in their efforts to perform well in both domestic and Continental action this season.

If I was boss Thelin this week I’d be making clear to the Aberdeen players who have not played at Tynecastle before they need to be ready for it.

The place will be rocking – but while the atmosphere at Tynecastle is great to play in, it can be frightening if you’re not used to it.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
I think the message to the players would be: ‘You better get ready for this. This is going to be a powder-keg. The atmosphere is going to be sensational – if you’ve never played in it before then you’re going to be treated to something special – but you’re going to have to be strong in all departments.

‘You’re going to have to be strong as a team, you’re going to have to be mentally strong to cope with it and you’re going to have to be individually strong against your immediate opponent.

‘You’ve got to put all that together in this really difficult opening game, if you want to come out on top.’

Conversation