Returning midfield enforcer Sivert Heltne Nilsen will bring ‘energy’ to Aberdeen engine room again

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is relishing the chance to count on the energy and drive of Sivert Heltne Nilsen again after the midfielder ended his four-month spell on the sidelines due to an eye injury.

Nilsen made his return to the Dons team when he came off the bench in Friday’s 3-1 friendly defeat by Ipswich Town at Pittodrie.

It was the Norwegian’s first action for the club since the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on March 2, with a training ground injury ruling the player out of the rest of last season.

Nilsen’s 25-minute cameo from the bench was one of the positives for the Dons boss, who is delighted to have the combative veteran available again.

Thelin said: “He’s been out for a long, long time now, and it was good to see his energy again.

“He’s always energetic when he’s playing and he gets some minutes.

“It was important for him. It was his first minutes.

“I don’t know exactly when he got injured, but it was a few months ago.

“So from that perspective, in that context, he had a good game – if you think about how long since he played last time.”

‘New players understand what this club means to the city’

Nilsen returns to a Dons squad where competition has become fierce since the club won the Scottish Cup in May.

New arrivals Kusini Yengi and Adil Aouchiche both started the friendly against Ipswich, while Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, Nicolas Milanovic and Alfie Dorrington appeared off the bench in the second half.

The Dons boss believes playing at Pittodrie, which was a new experience for all the new faces with the exception of Dorrington, who was on loan from Spurs last season, will stand the new recruits in good stead.

Thelin said: “The new players understand what this club and this team means to the city.

“The players who came on in the second half all contributed and that is going to be important this season where we will need everybody.

“We’re going to play many games in many competitions.

“The games against Ipswich and Fulham show the level we need to push this team to.

“You are punished if you miss something as they have the quality and the speed to hurt teams.

“We started the game well and had some good combinations. Parts of our structure were good as well but there were also parts which we can learn from.”

Quality more important than quantity for the Dons boss

Nick Suman and Emmanuel Gyamfi, who did not feature on Friday, take the number of incomings so far to seven, but Thelin is still looking to add to his squad.

AC Milan’s striker Marko Lazetic could be the next new arrival with the Dons in discussions about signing the Serbia under-21 international attacker.

A left winger is also on Thelin’s shopping list – but the Dons boss insists quality rather than quantity is what he is looking for.

He said: “It’s more about the right players and not so much about numbers. You also need to give space for younger players to grow.

“Also as long as the window is open and the right opportunity comes along, then we will continue to take care of every player – some have been on loan now to get game time.

“As long as the window is open, you never know exactly what will happen.

“We have some plans, but it’s a window and it’s competition within that window.

“We focus on the players we have here right now and prepare them for a good season.”