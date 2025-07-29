Aberdeen FC transfer latest: Pape Habib Gueye linked with move to Turkey as ‘agreement reached’

Aberdeen striker Pape Habib Gueye looks set for a move to Turkey with an “agreement reached” over the attacker.

Turkish media’s YS TV are reporting Kasimpasa, who finished 10th in the Super Lig last season, have struck a deal with the Dons for frontman and he will travel to Istanbul to complete his switch on Wednesday.

Gueye, who scored eight goals last season, came off the bench to play a key role in helping Dons beat Celtic to win the Scottish Cup final in May.

The former Senegal under-20 international joined Aberdeen from Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a three-year deal in 2023.

He struggled to make an impact in his first season in Scottish football, but a loan move to Norwegian side Kristiansund BK proved a success, with Gueye scoring six goals in 18 appearances.

The striker returned to play a leading role in the Dons’ strong start to the last campaign before he suffered a quad muscle tear in training.