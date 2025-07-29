Watch: FOUR more Aberdeen signings? Dons’ transfer window, potential exits and squad needs – including chase for project player Marko Lazetic – assessed

With Aberdeen said to be chasing FOUR further signings this summer, our sports writers Ryan Cryle and Paul Third sat down to discuss the club’s transfer window so far, their hefty squad, who could leave and where they still need reinforcements.

There is still a month of the transfer window to go for Aberdeen, who kick-off their Premiership campaign away at rivals Hearts on Monday night – a game which will be beamed live on TV.

Reds boss Jimmy Thelin and the recruitment team have been busy already this summer, adding the likes of Australian wideman Nicolas Milanovic, his compatriot, striker Kusini Yengi, and recently secured a loan return for Scottish Cup-winning centre-back Alfie Dorrington.

The Dons clearly still need a couple of new faces with the strains of guaranteed European league football in either the Europa League or Conference League this term – but where in the squad are they light?

And at which point does a squad become too big and unsustainable?

And which parts of the squad could do with some thinning out?

These are all questions being discussed inside the walls of Pittodrie and the Cormack Park training complex – and Ryan and Paul try to tackle them in the chat above.