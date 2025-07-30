Jimmy Thelin: Why Aberdeen are ready for Premiership opener at Hearts

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is convinced his team are prepared for Monday’s Premiership opener at Hearts, despite the sides’ contrasting preparations.

Thelin’s Scottish Cup-winning Dons, guaranteed European league football this season have been not involved in the Premier Sports Cup group stage as a result of their Continental commitments and have yet to begin their competitive season.

However, the Jambos racked up four convincing wins against lower-league opposition in their League Cup section.

Now managed by former Reds gaffer Derek McInnes, Hearts have also beaten now-English Premier League Sunderland and English League Two Crawley Town during the summer.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, won their opening pre-season friendly against third-tier city neighbours Cove Rangers, but lost a closed-door bounce game at Premier League Fulham, before a 3-1 defeat to relegated English top-flight Ipswich Town at Pittodrie on Friday.

While Hearts have been able to build up momentum, according to our columnist, Dons great Willie Miller, ahead of the Tynecastle showdown, Thelin believes his Reds are good to go against one of their expected rivals this term.

Thelin said: “We are ready for the season to start. We’re looking forward to the season to start.

“Then during the season you always want to be better and grow – but we are fully ready for the first game of the season.

“I think we’re going to be in four competitions this season, and I think as a player when you go out, you want to do well in all competitions.

“That is why the Ipswich and Fulham games helped us. It was quite competitive from our side, so I think that helps a lot, because they stretch us and they push us to get up the intensity.

“We are getting better and these games will help us going forward.

“I think also the first game of the season, all the emotions, all the spirit will also be there.”

The Dons boss added: “On Friday, the fans were at Pittodrie. It was around 13,000 people for a friendly game. It was amazing.

“I saw the players trying, so I’m not afraid that we won’t be ready in a competitive way.”

‘We’ll focus on way WE want to play against Hearts’ – Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Despite Aberdeen opening their season on Hearts’ patch, Thelin also implied his side will be going out to play their game, rather than adapt tactically to the hosts’ approach.

He said: “We focus most on the way we want to play and the way we want to grow.

“But, of course, our analytic team has a good report on them and that’s the topic for this week – go through all these games they’ve played so far, the ideas they want to do and then we prepare for that.”

Thelin’s analysis of where Dons could have improved v Ipswich Town

After the friendly reverse to Ipswich, Aberdeen centre-half Mats Knoester pointed to the Dons experimenting with a higher defensive line as a mitigating factor in the visitors being able to net three times.

Manager Thelin concurred, but also highlighted other points – namely his team not stepping out quickly enough, and coughing up too many chances back to back – where improvements can be made.

He said: “Yes, we’re trying to grow all the time and be more compact.

“I think some parts were quite good and still we have some small, small things to adjust to be better, but some parts were really good.

“But then in some moments of the game when we get, I think that’s the first goal, then we get stuck in the moment when we don’t really come up.

“They were using (exploiting) this really, really well. You see when they get time on the ball and accelerate the game, and it’s really, really quick.

“These kinds of things are important – how can we be better to control this part of the game?

“It’s important for us to grow in these parts – when we get hurt in the game with the first goal and (we) don’t (let them) get one, two, three more chances in a row.

“We have this moment where we have to be more stable.”