Gothenburg Great John Hewitt urges Aberdeen to bring in a striker with pace to terrify defenders

Aberdeen legend John Hewitt believes the Dons must add to their attacking firepower ahead of the new season starting on Monday.

The Dons kick-off the Premiership campaign at Tynecastle against Derek McInnes’ Jambos.

Attackers Kevin Nisbet and Oday Dabbagh departed the Dons at the end of last season when their loan spells came to an end, with Australia international forward Kusini Yengi joining from Portsmouth on a free transfer.

Dons forward Pape Gueye looks likely to be sold to Turkish side Kasimpasa, with The Press and Journal learning the clubs are now close to finalising a deal after reports from Turkey jumped the gun on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have reignited their interest in AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic.

Hewitt believes the Dons are short on attacking options – especially if Gueye departs – and hopes at least one more striker can be added to the Dons squad.

He said: “I don’t know too much about Kusini Yengi, but I’m sure they will have done their homework on him.

“We definitely need a goal threat up front – I don’t think we have got one at the moment.

“I’m looking for someone who can get us 20 goals a season if they can.

“I would like to see a striker come in who has real pace, who can run in behind and cause problems for defences.”

Aberdeen icon’s excitement for new season

Hewitt scored the most important goal in the history of Aberdeen Football Club when he nodded home the winner in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid.

He told the Press and Journal he was heartened by the club’s success in the Scottish Cup last season and hopes Jimmy Thelin’s men can carry forward that momentum into the new campaign.

He said: “They finished the season really well.

“Some of the players have gone over the summer and we need to reassemble and gel the new players into the squad.

“I still feel we need to add more to the squad, but I’m sure Jimmy will do that.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how they get on this season.”

European football will test squad

The Dons will discover their upcoming opponents for this month’s Europa League play-off when the draw is made on Monday.

With guaranteed European league football to come – either in the Europa League or the Conference League – Hewitt admits balancing domestic commitments with continental action will be a challenge for Thelin’s men.

He added: “We have seen how difficult it can be in the past.

“The bread and butter is always the league.

“A little run in Europe will go down nicely, but I know the guys will be concentrating more on the league.”