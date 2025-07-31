Aberdeen need to show lessons have been learned from last season as Hearts will be ‘a different animal’ under Derek McInnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen need to show lessons have been learned from last season as Hearts will be ‘a different animal’ under Derek McInnes

Former Don Jim Bett looking for more on the road from Jimmy Thelin's side when they get the new campaign under way at Hearts on Monday.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Former Don Jim Bett hopes lesson have been learned by Aberdeen when they kick off their Premiership campaign at Hearts on Monday.

Jimmy Thelin’s side travel to Tynecastle to face former Dons boss Derek McInnes’ Jambos in their league opener.

Aberdeen struggled on the road last season, winning just five away games in the Premiership with three of those wins coming in their opening three away matches of the campaign.

Their indifferent form on their travels was a major factor in the club finishing fifth in the table after a terrific start to the season.

Bett knows there has to be a big improvement in their away form this term.

He said: “It’s going to be a really hard game down there and Aberdeen have to approach it the right way.

“Their away form wasn’t great last year so it will be interesting to see what has been learned from that. Will the manager change his approach?

“Personally, I think they have to take the game to Hearts.

“They will be very confident and they’ll be trying to impress the new coach as well and the supporters will be expecting a lot from them.

“But if Aberdeen could sneak a win in this one what a start to the season it would be for them.”

‘Everybody will expect Aberdeen to kick on this year’

Monday’s game will be Aberdeen’s first competitive match since they shocked Celtic to win the Scottish Cup in May.

With the trophy back at Pittodrie for the first time in 35 years Bett knows expectations will be high among the fans hoping to see their side build on their cup glory.

Aberdeen Captain Graeme Shinnie lifted the Scottish Cup at Hampden after winning the final against Celtic.
He said: “Everybody will be expecting Aberdeen to kick on this year and they’ve got a fairly big squad now after bringing in a few players.

“With a Scottish Cup behind them I think they’re looking forward to the new season because they’ve got Europe as well, but I think it’ll be a really difficult game at Tynecastle.

“Hearts have got a new manager as well in Derek McInnes, and they’ve been scoring a lot of goals recently in the group stage of the League Cup.

“Tynecastle is never an easy place to head to but with Celtic to come in the game after the opener Jimmy Thelin will want to make a good start on Monday.”

Important Aberdeen make a strong start

Thelin has been busy in the transfer market as he builds a squad cable of handling the added challenge of European competition.

The Dons will discover their Europa League play-off opponents when the draw is made on Monday.

Bett believes it is important Thelin and his players made a strong start to the campaign before their European commitments begin.

Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic against Ipswich Town in a friendly.
He said: “They’ll be looking forward to Monday as well with the European draw and with Europe coming up it’s important the Dons make the most of these opening games before they have to add those big European games into the mix.

“With the club still looking for more new faces I think all the Aberdeen supporters will be positive going into this season.

“The manager is building a squad there because he’s thinking of Europe as well.

“He’s trying to get a squad together big enough that he can bring players in and out, but he has to make sure the players that come in have good quality.”

‘Hearts a different animal under McInnes’

Aberdeen were unbeaten in four meeting against the Jambos last season but the Gorgie outfit have made a strong start in the Premier Sports Cup under their new boss.

McInnes has guided his side to four straight wins, scoring 16 goals and conceding one, as they topped their section in qualification from the group stage.

Bett expects a far more competitive Hearts team this season.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes. Image: Shutterstock
He said: “Hearts will be a different animal this season under McInnes.

“He’s an ex-Aberdeen manager who did a great job at Kilmarnock and his side have started well.

“The home fans will expect to start the season with a win on Monday.

“It’s going to be a full house as well but you always feel Tynecastle is a great venue for a game.

“It’s a really good stadium, it’s compact and the atmosphere will be special. It’s one of those games which players should be looking forward to.”

