Joe Harper: Aberdeen right to take the money for Pape Gueye but Dons look light in attack ahead of season-opener

Aberdeen are right to take the money and run for Pape Habib Gueye.

The big man is heading for a new club in Turkey after the Dons accepted a reported £850,000 from Kasimpasa for the Senegalese striker.

I know there will be Dons fans who are sad to see the big man go but for me it’s too good an offer to turn down for Aberdeen.

His departure shows just how quickly things can change in football as it was only two weeks ago I was hoping he could play a big part this season if he got back to his best.

But money talks and the offer is a good one for the club and no doubt the player.

Gueye’s first season in Scotland was a non-event and I doubt you would find a Dons fan anywhere a year ago who would have quibbled had he moved on.

To the forward’s credit he returned from his loan in Norway to play a big part in the excellent start to last season under Jimmy Thelin.

But he then spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a quad muscle tear in training and he didn’t get back to the form he showed when he returned.

Gueye did rise to the task by coming off the bench to play a part in Aberdeen’s equaliser in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic and for that he’ll always be warmly remembered by the Red Army.

Dons look light in attack

Gueye’s move to Turkey does leave the Dons looking light on attacking options at centre forward though.

It looks as if Kusini Yengi will start the season as the man leading the line for Aberdeen but I want to see more competition for places for the striker position.

As far as I’m concerned Aberdeen need at least one, but hopefully two, new strikers on board.

Peter Ambrose came off the bench to score against Ipswich last week but remains a raw player. He’s not ready to be the number nine at Pittodrie.

Ester Sokler has been out of the picture in pre-season while Fletcher Boyd and Alfie Bavidge are the only other contenders.

Aberdeen are Scottish Cup winners and European campaigners this season. A team with that status needs to have a proven goalscorer in it.

I wish Yengi the best of luck but I’ve honestly got no idea whether he’s the man who can get Aberdeen 15 to 20 goals this season.

Those sort of guys cost money unless you can unearth a young talent in the lower leagues and there are a few boys in the squad already who come under the potential category for me.

Aberdeen hope to bring Marko Lazetic of AC Milan on board to fill the void but he too seems like a project player at this stage of his career.

A proven commodity, a finished article, a consistent performer. That’s what Aberdeen need, but as we know those players don’t come cheap these days.

More reinforcements required

It’s not just the attack which needs strengthened though – I’d like to see the midfield bolstered too.

I know it was a friendly but Ipswich gave the Aberdeen engine room a tough night at Pittodrie in last week’s friendly and the Dons could be done with adding to their midfield.

There are good defensive options and I’m hoping this can be the breakthrough season for Jack Milne after watching him come of age in the cup final.

But I’m not convinced the manager has found the right midfield combination yet. It’s up to the lads in there to prove they can do the business in the games they have coming up before the window closes.

Jambos test awaits

My old gaffer Eddie Turnbull has been in my mind this week as I look ahead to the Dons’ opening league fixture at Hearts on Monday.

The arrival of former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes in the Hearts dugout adds even more spice to what is already a feisty encounter whenever the two teams meet.

Aberdeen’s record at Tynecastle isn’t great and home advantage has been key in this fixture in recent years.

Jimmy Thelin’s side will need to roll their sleeves up if they want to change that statistic.

When I look at the Dons teams of recent years the biggest complaint I’ve had is about how timid they have looked at times.

That’s where Eddie comes in. He used to say he wanted players to be rough and tough and that’s certainly what the Dons need to be at Tynecastle.

There’s a time and place for nice football and trying to pass the ball about. But you also need the steel and willingness to get in your opponents’ faces at times.

Make no mistake – those aggressive qualities are what are required in the capital on Monday.

Morton cup-tie will be a cracker

The Premier Sports Cup draw has thrown up a cracking tie for me after seeing Aberdeen paired with the club I started my career at in Morton.

The trip to Cappielow will be a tasty one for sure.

Dougie Imrie’s side are underdogs but they’ll love the chance to take on the Dons on their own ground.

I’ll always have a soft spot for the Ton and this tie promises to be a belter.