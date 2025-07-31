Steven Gunn reveals reasons Aberdeen youngster Cammy Wilson has been sold to English Championship club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Steven Gunn reveals reasons Aberdeen youngster Cammy Wilson has been sold to English Championship club

Wilson, one of Aberdeen's CAS Under-18s Elite league winners two seasons ago, wanted 'a pathway to first-team football and the security of a long-term contract'.

By Ryan Cryle
Cammy Wilson playing in the Scottish Youth Cup final for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn says youngster Cammy Wilson was sold to Derby County as the Dons could not “promise him” a “pathway to first-team football and the security of a long-term contract”.

Winger Wilson, 18 – one of the club’s CAS Under-18s Elite league winners two seasons ago – has joined the English Championship outfit having also spent time on trial with Swansea City while on loan at Highland League Keith last term.

The Kintore native had been in the Aberdeen youth academy from the age of nine and was contracted to Pittodrie until next summer.

But a Dons statement read: “Despite the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent, the decision to allow Cammy to move south was made with the player’s long-term career aspirations in mind.”

Cammy Wilson, left, in action for Highland League Keith. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Gunn said: “Cammy is a committed and talented young player and we understand his desire to have a pathway to first-team football and the security of a long-term contract, something which we weren’t able to promise him at this stage.

“We have negotiated an agreement with Derby that provides future protection for the club, and we wish Cammy all the best in his future career.”

Aberdeen’s change of youth approach

Aberdeen recently revamped their approach to youth development to coincide with the new SFA CAS leagues at U17 and U19 levels.

While they will take part in the U17s league, the Dons have not entered a side in the U19 division, instead prioritising exposure to senior football with loans and in Aberdeen B matches in the likes of the Evolution Trophy (formerly known as the SPFL Trust Trophy) for their young players.

They are also putting additional focus on starlets in 16/17-year-old age bracket, while taking more of a “quality over quantity” approach with older players in the “transition” phase between youth and first-team football.

Meanwhile, Dons youngsters Sam McLean, Tristan Stephen and Oliver Green have all joined Highland League side Lossiemouth on loan until the end of the season.

