Steven Gunn reveals reasons Aberdeen youngster Cammy Wilson has been sold to English Championship club

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn says youngster Cammy Wilson was sold to Derby County as the Dons could not “promise him” a “pathway to first-team football and the security of a long-term contract”.

Winger Wilson, 18 – one of the club’s CAS Under-18s Elite league winners two seasons ago – has joined the English Championship outfit having also spent time on trial with Swansea City while on loan at Highland League Keith last term.

The Kintore native had been in the Aberdeen youth academy from the age of nine and was contracted to Pittodrie until next summer.

But a Dons statement read: “Despite the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent, the decision to allow Cammy to move south was made with the player’s long-term career aspirations in mind.”

Gunn said: “Cammy is a committed and talented young player and we understand his desire to have a pathway to first-team football and the security of a long-term contract, something which we weren’t able to promise him at this stage.

“We have negotiated an agreement with Derby that provides future protection for the club, and we wish Cammy all the best in his future career.”

Aberdeen’s change of youth approach

Aberdeen recently revamped their approach to youth development to coincide with the new SFA CAS leagues at U17 and U19 levels.

While they will take part in the U17s league, the Dons have not entered a side in the U19 division, instead prioritising exposure to senior football with loans and in Aberdeen B matches in the likes of the Evolution Trophy (formerly known as the SPFL Trust Trophy) for their young players.

They are also putting additional focus on starlets in 16/17-year-old age bracket, while taking more of a “quality over quantity” approach with older players in the “transition” phase between youth and first-team football.

Meanwhile, Dons youngsters Sam McLean, Tristan Stephen and Oliver Green have all joined Highland League side Lossiemouth on loan until the end of the season.