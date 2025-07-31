CONFIRMED: Centre-back Richard Jensen allowed to leave Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

CONFIRMED: Centre-back Richard Jensen allowed to leave Aberdeen

Jimmy Thelin has explained why Richard Jensen has been allowed to depart Aberdeen, despite still having a year left on his contract.

Now ex-Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen. Image: SNS.
Now ex-Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Finnish international centre-half Richard Jensen has been allowed to depart Aberdeen in search of regular game-time.

The 29-year-old still had a year left on the deal he signed when he joined from Poland’s Gornik Zabrze under former Dons boss Barry Robson in summer 2023.

However, having spent much of last season on loan at Denmark’s Vejle, Jensen remained well down the centre-back pecking order at Pittodrie.

Current Aberdeen gaffer Jimmy Thelin, who only played Jensen in last term’s Premier Sports Cup group stage right at the start of his tenure, said: “We thank Richard for his contributions during his time at Aberdeen.

“He has been a model professional and a valuable member of the squad however, at this stage in his career Richard wants regular game time and unfortunately, we cannot promise him that at this moment.

“We wish him every success in his next chapter.”

Left-sided CB Jensen made 41 appearances all in for the Dons, including in the 2023 Conference League group campaign – where he came up against boyhood club HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen celebrates Duk scoring to make it 2-2 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have a multitude of centre-half options at present, with Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers, Jack Milne and Gavin Molloy, as well as returning Tottenham Hotspur loanee Alfie Dorrington, all in the running for a place in Thelin’s team.

Montenegro international centre-back Slobodan Rubezic, who had a loan spell at former club Novi Pazar, of Serbia, last season, is also expected to exit Pittodrie before the summer transfer window closes.

Conversation