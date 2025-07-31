CONFIRMED: Centre-back Richard Jensen allowed to leave Aberdeen

Finnish international centre-half Richard Jensen has been allowed to depart Aberdeen in search of regular game-time.

The 29-year-old still had a year left on the deal he signed when he joined from Poland’s Gornik Zabrze under former Dons boss Barry Robson in summer 2023.

However, having spent much of last season on loan at Denmark’s Vejle, Jensen remained well down the centre-back pecking order at Pittodrie.

Current Aberdeen gaffer Jimmy Thelin, who only played Jensen in last term’s Premier Sports Cup group stage right at the start of his tenure, said: “We thank Richard for his contributions during his time at Aberdeen.

“He has been a model professional and a valuable member of the squad however, at this stage in his career Richard wants regular game time and unfortunately, we cannot promise him that at this moment.

“We wish him every success in his next chapter.”

Left-sided CB Jensen made 41 appearances all in for the Dons, including in the 2023 Conference League group campaign – where he came up against boyhood club HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen have a multitude of centre-half options at present, with Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers, Jack Milne and Gavin Molloy, as well as returning Tottenham Hotspur loanee Alfie Dorrington, all in the running for a place in Thelin’s team.

Montenegro international centre-back Slobodan Rubezic, who had a loan spell at former club Novi Pazar, of Serbia, last season, is also expected to exit Pittodrie before the summer transfer window closes.