Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

The eight teams Aberdeen could face in Europa League play-off round as potential opponents whittled down

Jimmy Thelin's side have been placed in Group 2 ahead of Monday's Europa League play-off round draw.

There are eight teams Aberdeen could potentially face in this month's Europa League play-off.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle, Danny Law and Paul Third

We are now down to eight teams Aberdeen could potentially face in this month’s Europa League play-off round – let’s take a look at them.

The Scottish Cup holders have been confirmed as one of the unseeded teams in Group 2 ahead of the draw which will be made at noon.

The Dons could face Panathinaikos, who were eliminated from the Champions League last week by Rangers, or Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

A potential trip to Scandinavia also looms against the winners of the tie between Norwegian side Fredrikstad and Midtjylland of Denmark.

The third potential tie is against the winners of the third qualifying round tie between Steaua Bucharest of Romania and Drita of Kosovo.

The final potential play-off game is against the losing team from the Champions League third qualifying round tie between Lech Poznan of Poland and Serbian side Crvena Zvezda, better known as Red Star Belgrade.

Play-off round first legs will take place on Thursday, August 21, with the second legs on Thursday, August 28.

Here are the seeded and unseeded lists:

Aberdeen’s potential Europa League play-off opponents (seeded sides)

Lech Poznan or Red Star Belgrade (Loser of Champions League 3rd QR)

FCSB or Drita (Winner of Europa 3rd QR CP)

Panathinaikos or Shaktar (Winner of Europa 3rd QR MP)

Fredrikstad or Midtjylland (Winner of Europa 3rd QR MP)

Dons potential Europa League play-off rivals profiled:

Lech Poznan

Polish Ekstraklasa champions Poznan play in a 42,000-seater stadium and were Conference League quarter-finalists when Aberdeen competed in the competition in 2023.

In Poznan’s favour (as is the case for other sides on this list) is Poland’s season already being under way.

Though they have made a sluggish opening to their league campaign, they thumped Iceland’s Breidablik – something the Dons have experience of – in Champions League qualifying.

Third round opponents Red Star Belgrade will be more challenging, however.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and Celtic's Luis Palma in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie last year. Image: SNS.
Poznan have a few players Reds fans will be familiar with, chief among them Celtic loanee Luis Palma, but also former Hacken players, Swedes Patrik Walemark and Leo Bengtsson, who both played against Aberdeen the first time they met Hacken in Europe in 2021.

Red Star Belgrade

Crvena Zvezda/Red Star, won their 36th national title last term, as well as the Serbian Cup.

Their 50,000-capactiy Rajko Mitic Stadium is perhaps the most feared opposition venue in all of football, and Senegalese striker Cherif Ndiaye has scored 36 times in two seasons for Vladan Milojevic’s men, while Brazil’s Bruno Duarte also bangs them in.

Red Star – who tanked Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps 6-1 in the second qualifying round – will probably progress through to the Champions League, though, having made it into the competition proper in the last two campaigns.

FCSB

Quite a few Aberdeen fans seem to fancy a crack at the winners of the FCSB (the Romanian champions formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) v Drita (Kosovan champions) in their third round Europa League qualifier…

FCSB are skippered by former Spurs and Napoli enforcer Vlad Chiriches, now 35, but their mainly homegrown squad went out of Champions League qualifying at the second stage to Macedon former Aberdeen Euro opponents Shkendija.

Vlad Chiriches plays during the match between Universitatea Cluj and FSCB in the Superliga Play-Off at Cluj Arena Stadium, in Cluj, Romania, on May 11, 2025. Image: Shutterstock.
Should FCSB get past Drita, a trip to Bucharest’s National Stadium, with its 55,000-capacity, would be good one for the Dons faithful…

Drita

Based in Gjilan, Zekirija Ramadani-bossed Drita (no relation to Ylber Ramadani, the Albanian former Aberdeen midfielder, as far as we can tell!) play in a 9,500-capacity arena.

Though they came through a Champions League qualifying tie with Luxembourg’s Differdange 4-2, a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Copenhagen saw them drop into the Europa League qualifiers.

Drita have never reached the groups/league stage of any European competition.

Panathinaikos

The Greek club, who finished second in the Super League last season, drop into the Europa League following their elimination from the Champions League by Rangers in midweek.

Panathinaikos are playing their home games at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, but European matches are being held at the Athens Olympic Stadium, which, with a 75,000 capacity, it is the largest sport stadium in Greece.

Rangers’ John Souttar is penalised for a foul on Panathinaikos’ Facundo Pellistri. Image: SNS.

Former Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri was a constant threat against Rangers, but Panathinaikos were punished for not taking their chances as Rangers earned a draw to progress 3-1 on aggregate in Athens.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Perhaps it’s best to mark this one under the “one to avoid” category.

Shakhtar, finished third in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and were crowned Ukrainian Cup champions following a penalty shootout win against Dynamo Kyiv in the final.

They competed in the group stage of the Champions League last season, winning two of their eight matches and look strong contenders in the Europa League – having beaten Besiktas 6-2 on aggregate on Thursday to book their place in the play-off round draw.

Fredrikstad

Winners of the Norwegian Cup last year, this could be a more favourable tie for the Dons.

They face Hibernian’s conquerors Midtjylland in the third qualifying round.

The Fredrikstad Stadium has a capacity of 12,565.

Aberdeen played Fredrikstad on a 1933 tour of Scandinavia, winning 5-2.

Midtjylland

The Danes were pushed all the way by Hibernian before eventually winning 3-2 on aggregate thanks to a spectacular overhead kick from Junior Brumado.

Midtjylland’s Junior Brumado celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during a Europa League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg match between Hibernian and FC Midtjylland at Easter Road, on July 31, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Image: SNS.
Midtjylland’s Junior Brumado celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during a Europa League second qualifying round second leg match between Hibernian and FC Midtjylland at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

After seeing Hibernian go toe-to-toe with the Danes for so long, Aberdeen may take some confidence into this tie if they are paired together in the play-off round.

The MCH Arena has a capacity of just over 12,000.

