Aberdeen FC transfer latest: Dons step up efforts to replace Pape Habib Gueye

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident the club will fill the void left by departing Don Pape Habib Gueye.

Gueye has completed his move to Turkish club Kasimpasa.

The Senegalese forward, who joined the Dons from Belgian club KV Kortrijk two years ago, has agreed a four-year deal for a reported £850,000.

Following the sale of the striker, Thelin is continuing his efforts to add to the squad before the transfer window closes.

The Dons boss said: “We’re pleased with our recruitment so far this summer and the work remains ongoing to bring in further reinforcements and improvements ahead of the window closing.

“We are still shaping the squad.”

Dons boss thanks departing striker

Thelin paid tribute to the departing Don, insisting his place in the club’s history is assured following his contribution off the bench in the Scottish Cup win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

The Aberdeen manager said: “We wish Pape all the very best with his transfer to Turkey, and we thank him for his contributions during his time at Aberdeen, notably his positive impact in the Scottish Cup final.

“We thank Pape for his efforts and wish him all the best with the next chapter in his career.”

Gueye departs the Dons scored eight goals in 36 matches for the club.