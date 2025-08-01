Aberdeen FC transfer latest: Dons step up efforts to replace Pape Habib Gueye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC transfer latest: Dons step up efforts to replace Pape Habib Gueye

Boss Jimmy Thelin looking to add to squad as striker completes move to Turkish club Kasimpasa.

By Paul Third
Pape Habib Gueye has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa. Image: Kasimpasa.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident the club will fill the void left by departing Don Pape Habib Gueye.

Gueye has completed his move to Turkish club Kasimpasa.

The Senegalese forward, who joined the Dons from Belgian club KV Kortrijk two years ago, has agreed a four-year deal for a reported £850,000.

Following the sale of the striker, Thelin is continuing his efforts to add to the squad before the transfer window closes.

The Dons boss said: “We’re pleased with our recruitment so far this summer and the work remains ongoing to bring in further reinforcements and improvements ahead of the window closing.

“We are still shaping the squad.”

Dons boss thanks departing striker

Thelin paid tribute to the departing Don, insisting his place in the club’s history is assured following his contribution off the bench in the Scottish Cup win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen manager said: “We wish Pape all the very best with his transfer to Turkey, and we thank him for his contributions during his time at Aberdeen, notably his positive impact in the Scottish Cup final.

“We thank Pape for his efforts and wish him all the best with the next chapter in his career.”

Gueye departs the Dons scored eight goals in 36 matches for the club.

