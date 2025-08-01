TWO defenders ruled out of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

TWO defenders ruled out of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin expects to be without summer signing Emmanuel Gyamfi and Latvia international Kristers Tobers until September.

By Paul Third
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen have suffered a blow on the eve of the new season after defenders Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi were ruled out of the club’s Europa League play-off.

Latvia captain Tobers and summer signing Gyamfi have not featured in the pre-season friendlies due to injury.

The deadline for registering players for the play-off round is August 15 while the squad for the group stage of European football must be registered by September 2.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is not expecting to have either player available for the play-off games.

Kristers Tobers during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Dons defender Kristers Tobers is sidelined by injury. Image: SNS

He said: “Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi are both still out.

“I think it’s going to be late August, early September, before they’re available to play.

“They are set to miss the European games.

“Right now it seems like they are not going to be ready for that one.

“Tobers suffered the injury when he was away with the national team.”

Gyamfi frustrated at being on the sidelines

For new left-back Gyamfi, the recovery from an injury he had picked up at his former club Schalke has been a frustrating one for the player.

But Thelin insists the German is staying positive.

Marouane Afaker of FC Dordrecht battles for the ball with Emmanuel Gyamfi of VVV-Venlo during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Dordrecht and VVV-Venlo at M-Scores Stadion on March 14, 2025 in Dordrecht, Netherlands. Image: Shutterstock.
Dons summer signing Emmanuel Gyamfi, right, has not featured due to injury. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Yes, he is frustrated but he handles it quite well. He’s a good guy and he gets a lot of support.

“But of course if you sign for a new club, a new adventure and then you arrive injured it is hard.

“He’s got positive energy and he’s doing really well with the rehab and as I said, he gets a lot of support.

“I also tell him that we trust him. He has to keep doing his thing and his time will come.”

Thelin has been able to welcome Ester Sokler back into the fold after the striker missed the friendly defeat by Ipswich Town last week.

Thelin on Habib Gueye’s departure

Sokler’s return to the squad for Monday’s Premiership opener at Hearts comes as striker Pape Habib Gueye has completed his move to Kasimpasa in Turkey.

The Senegalese forward, who joined the Dons from Belgian club KV Kortrijk two years ago, has agreed a four-year deal for a reported £850,000.

Pape Habib Gueye has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa. Image: Kasimpasa.

Thelin said: “The time was right for both clubs and him.

“He’s a big personality and a good player for us, but this is a normal process in a football club.

“Sometimes it’s time to take another step in another direction with his career.

“So, this happened, and we are so thankful for the time he was here, but it was the right time and we keep working with our things.”

Thelin got the best out of Gueye with the attacker playing a leading role in the club’s 13-game winning start to last season before returning from a muscle tear to help the Dons win the Scottish Cup at Hampden in May.

The Dons boss believes Gueye can be proud of his achievements at Pittodrie.

He said: “Pape did really well when he came back and then he got this injury and came back and did well again.

“The injury was tough for him, but it was a good year in total. He did a lot of important things on the pitch also and also in the final.

“But sometimes as a manager you know that you can’t keep every player forever and it’s a normal process that’s happening.

“Sometimes players go on and both parties are happy.”

Dons boss looking for reinforcements

With young striker Alfie Bavidge also heading out on loan to Caley Thistle for the season the Dons are in need of attacking reinforcements.

Thelin is hoping to add to his squad before the window closes but with a month to go before the window closes the Dons boss knows he may need to be patient.

He said: “I think in this window we always have ideas and plans, but it’s an open market and you’re not alone in the market.

“This has to be the right one, not just someone.

“We have a good squad already, we trust the players who are here, but we’re always trying to improve either through recruitment or training and developing players.

“It’s both parts and try to do the right things, not just things.

“We are focused on the squad we have, but we’re always trying to see what we can do.”

Milan striker Marko Lazetic. Image: Shutterstock

AC Milan’s Serbian striker Marko Lazetic has been identified as a potential replacement and talks are ongoing between the clubs but Thelin refused to comment on the player.

He said: “I don’t want to comment on players that aren’t ours. It’s not respectful.”

Conversation