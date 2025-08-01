TWO defenders ruled out of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off

Aberdeen have suffered a blow on the eve of the new season after defenders Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi were ruled out of the club’s Europa League play-off.

Latvia captain Tobers and summer signing Gyamfi have not featured in the pre-season friendlies due to injury.

The deadline for registering players for the play-off round is August 15 while the squad for the group stage of European football must be registered by September 2.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is not expecting to have either player available for the play-off games.

He said: “Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi are both still out.

“I think it’s going to be late August, early September, before they’re available to play.

“They are set to miss the European games.

“Right now it seems like they are not going to be ready for that one.

“Tobers suffered the injury when he was away with the national team.”

Gyamfi frustrated at being on the sidelines

For new left-back Gyamfi, the recovery from an injury he had picked up at his former club Schalke has been a frustrating one for the player.

But Thelin insists the German is staying positive.

He said: “Yes, he is frustrated but he handles it quite well. He’s a good guy and he gets a lot of support.

“But of course if you sign for a new club, a new adventure and then you arrive injured it is hard.

“He’s got positive energy and he’s doing really well with the rehab and as I said, he gets a lot of support.

“I also tell him that we trust him. He has to keep doing his thing and his time will come.”

Thelin has been able to welcome Ester Sokler back into the fold after the striker missed the friendly defeat by Ipswich Town last week.

Thelin on Habib Gueye’s departure

Sokler’s return to the squad for Monday’s Premiership opener at Hearts comes as striker Pape Habib Gueye has completed his move to Kasimpasa in Turkey.

The Senegalese forward, who joined the Dons from Belgian club KV Kortrijk two years ago, has agreed a four-year deal for a reported £850,000.

Thelin said: “The time was right for both clubs and him.

“He’s a big personality and a good player for us, but this is a normal process in a football club.

“Sometimes it’s time to take another step in another direction with his career.

“So, this happened, and we are so thankful for the time he was here, but it was the right time and we keep working with our things.”

Thelin got the best out of Gueye with the attacker playing a leading role in the club’s 13-game winning start to last season before returning from a muscle tear to help the Dons win the Scottish Cup at Hampden in May.

The Dons boss believes Gueye can be proud of his achievements at Pittodrie.

He said: “Pape did really well when he came back and then he got this injury and came back and did well again.

“The injury was tough for him, but it was a good year in total. He did a lot of important things on the pitch also and also in the final.

“But sometimes as a manager you know that you can’t keep every player forever and it’s a normal process that’s happening.

“Sometimes players go on and both parties are happy.”

Dons boss looking for reinforcements

With young striker Alfie Bavidge also heading out on loan to Caley Thistle for the season the Dons are in need of attacking reinforcements.

Thelin is hoping to add to his squad before the window closes but with a month to go before the window closes the Dons boss knows he may need to be patient.

He said: “I think in this window we always have ideas and plans, but it’s an open market and you’re not alone in the market.

“This has to be the right one, not just someone.

“We have a good squad already, we trust the players who are here, but we’re always trying to improve either through recruitment or training and developing players.

“It’s both parts and try to do the right things, not just things.

“We are focused on the squad we have, but we’re always trying to see what we can do.”

AC Milan’s Serbian striker Marko Lazetic has been identified as a potential replacement and talks are ongoing between the clubs but Thelin refused to comment on the player.

He said: “I don’t want to comment on players that aren’t ours. It’s not respectful.”