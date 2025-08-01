Richard Gordon: My predictions for the 2025-26 SPFL season

Just 68 days after the 2024-25 SPFL campaign ended with Livingston securing a Premiership place in the play-off final, top-flight Scottish league football returns with an extended fixture list.

There is no doubt about the outstanding game, the Dons’ visit to Tynecastle on Monday night, and that seems certain to be an explosive end to the weekend action.

While Aberdeen have yet to play a meaningful match, and opted for just three pre-season friendlies, Hearts breezed through their Premier Sports Cup group with a 100% percent record, scoring four on each outing.

Derek McInnes could hardly have made a more impressive start to his time in charge. He has seen some new arrivals, the likes of Stuart Findlay, Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis, all make an early impact, and will be going into the Premiership opener full of confidence.

He will also know only too well the atmosphere a packed stadium will generate under the floodlights.

This is the opportunity for him to lay down a marker on day one, to prove his new look team should be considered favourites to at least finish third, and he will relish the occasion. The Dons must head for the capital with exactly the same mindset.

Baptism of fire for new recruits

As of now, we have no idea how Jimmy Thelin’s summer additions are going to cope with the demands of our game, and this will be a baptism of fire for those players. There is enough experience within the squad, guys who can pass on their knowhow, but it will not be until the whistle sounds that those new signings will begin to understand what is required.

I do not know how many will start, it might be that Jimmy will keep most of them on the bench to begin with, but at some point, they will be tested, and if the Dons are to get up and running in a positive fashion, they will have to respond immediately.

Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren tomorrow, and I would fully expect them to wrap up yet another championship success. Rangers kick-off this evening at Fir Park, and despite Russell Martin still finding his feet, common sense suggests they will again finish second.

The battle below the Glasgow pair is likely to be intense.

After their horrific start 12 months ago, Hibernian were utterly transformed by David Gray, and with the additions of Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan, look as strong as last season. I anticipate another impressive campaign; they will be seriously involved in the tussle with Hearts and Aberdeen.

For me, the Tynecastle side are favourites to come out on top, the Dons’ hopes resting on making a couple more signings, particularly a recognised goalscorer. Do that, and it will seriously improve their chances.

Of the other teams, I love the way Falkirk play football, and will be interested to see how they fare, St Mirren will be as dogged and resolute as ever under Stephen Robinson, and I would expect Stuart Kettlewell to stabilise Kilmarnock.

Dundee United should be fine, but might struggle to replicate last season.

My main fears surround Dundee, Motherwell and Livingston, and it might be a tough campaign ahead for all three.

Plenty of promotion hopefuls

The Championship is bursting with ‘big’ teams this season, and it could be an absolute thriller. St Johnstone must be favourites, they have recruited well and eased through in the cup, but Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Ross County will also have promotion ambitions, and Raith Rovers cannot be counted out.

Arbroath and Queen’s Park look the most likely strugglers.

League One was the most competitive division in the country last time round, and it might be again. Caley Thistle will be favourites, but it looks a pretty evenly-balanced contest throughout. Alloa, Cove Rangers, Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir will be challengers for sure, but any of the ten could feasibly secure a play-off place.

Clyde and The Spartans will expect better seasons in League Two, Elgin City will also hope to be in the mix, as will Annan Athletic, but I will be most interested in East Kilbride. With the resources they have, an immediate promotion would be no surprise.