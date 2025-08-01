Richard Gordon: My predictions for the 2025-26 SPFL season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: My predictions for the 2025-26 SPFL season

The P&J columnist shares his thoughts on what he expects to happen in the Scottish top flight over the coming campaign.

Aberdeen begin the campaign with a trip to Hearts on Monday.
By Richard Gordon

Just 68 days after the 2024-25 SPFL campaign ended with Livingston securing a Premiership place in the play-off final, top-flight Scottish league football returns with an extended fixture list.

There is no doubt about the outstanding game, the Dons’ visit to Tynecastle on Monday night, and that seems certain to be an explosive end to the weekend action.

While Aberdeen have yet to play a meaningful match, and opted for just three pre-season friendlies, Hearts breezed through their Premier Sports Cup group with a 100% percent record, scoring four on each outing.

Derek McInnes could hardly have made a more impressive start to his time in charge. He has seen some new arrivals, the likes of Stuart Findlay, Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis, all make an early impact, and will be going into the Premiership opener full of confidence.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes. Image: Shutterstock
He will also know only too well the atmosphere a packed stadium will generate under the floodlights.

This is the opportunity for him to lay down a marker on day one, to prove his new look team should be considered favourites to at least finish third, and he will relish the occasion. The Dons must head for the capital with exactly the same mindset.

Baptism of fire for new recruits

As of now, we have no idea how Jimmy Thelin’s summer additions are going to cope with the demands of our game, and this will be a baptism of fire for those players. There is enough experience within the squad, guys who can pass on their knowhow, but it will not be until the whistle sounds that those new signings will begin to understand what is required.

I do not know how many will start, it might be that Jimmy will keep most of them on the bench to begin with, but at some point, they will be tested, and if the Dons are to get up and running in a positive fashion, they will have to respond immediately.

Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren tomorrow, and I would fully expect them to wrap up yet another championship success. Rangers kick-off this evening at Fir Park, and despite Russell Martin still finding his feet, common sense suggests they will again finish second.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen (L) and Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers. Image: SNS.

The battle below the Glasgow pair is likely to be intense.

After their horrific start 12 months ago, Hibernian were utterly transformed by David Gray, and with the additions of Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan, look as strong as last season. I anticipate another impressive campaign; they will be seriously involved in the tussle with Hearts and Aberdeen.

For me, the Tynecastle side are favourites to come out on top, the Dons’ hopes resting on making a couple more signings, particularly a recognised goalscorer. Do that, and it will seriously improve their chances.

Of the other teams, I love the way Falkirk play football, and will be interested to see how they fare, St Mirren will be as dogged and resolute as ever under Stephen Robinson, and I would expect Stuart Kettlewell to stabilise Kilmarnock.

Dundee United should be fine, but might struggle to replicate last season.

My main fears surround Dundee, Motherwell and Livingston, and it might be a tough campaign ahead for all three.

Plenty of promotion hopefuls

The Championship is bursting with ‘big’ teams this season, and it could be an absolute thriller. St Johnstone must be favourites, they have recruited well and eased through in the cup, but Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Ross County will also have promotion ambitions, and Raith Rovers cannot be counted out.

Arbroath and Queen’s Park look the most likely strugglers.

League One was the most competitive division in the country last time round, and it might be again. Caley Thistle will be favourites, but it looks a pretty evenly-balanced contest throughout. Alloa, Cove Rangers, Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir will be challengers for sure, but any of the ten could feasibly secure a play-off place.

Clyde and The Spartans will expect better seasons in League Two, Elgin City will also hope to be in the mix, as will Annan Athletic, but I will be most interested in East Kilbride. With the resources they have, an immediate promotion would be no surprise.

Conversation