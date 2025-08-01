Former Aberdeen defender ‘hands in his notice’ at Sheffield Wednesday

Former Aberdeen defender Max Lowe has reportedly “handed in his notice” at Sheffield Wednesday amid the club’s financial crisis.

The 28-year-old, who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at the Dons from Derby County, is among a number of players set to leave the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday are under a number of embargoes due to financial issues.

BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Rob Staton has said Lowe, who joined Wednesday from city rivals Sheffield United last year, has handed in his notice at Hillsborough and it is believed he will depart by August 15.

Lowe made 42 appearances for the Dons during his time at Pittodrie, scoring three goals.

He went on to play in the English Premier League with Sheffield United, making 18 appearances in the top flight south of the border.

It is believed he is one of a number of Sheffield Wednesday players who have handed in their notice in a bid to force a move away from the English Championship club.