Aberdeen ‘considering permanent move’ for young Liverpool defensive midfielder

Aberdeen are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool’s Luca Stephenson.

The 21-year-old, who can play in defence and midfield, spent last season on loan at Dundee United.

According to a report in the Liverpool Echo on Saturday, Aberdeen are considering a permanent move for Stephenson, who won United’s young player of the season award last term.

Dundee United are understood to be keen to bring Stephenson back on loan, while Swansea City, Cardiff City, Reading and Rotherham United are also interested in the player.

The report in the Echo says Liverpool will extend Stephenson’s deal, due to expire next summer, if he heads out on loan again.