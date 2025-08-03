Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin dismisses suggestions Dons are heading into season-opener against Hearts undercooked

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists his squad is not underprepared for their Premiership opener at Hearts.

The Dons begin the new campaign at Tynecastle on Monday against a Hearts side which played four pre-season games and used their four Premier Sports Cup games in Group E to hone their match sharpness.

In contrast Aberdeen have played just three pre-season friendlies against Cove Rangers, Fulham and Ipswich Town.

But Thelin has dismissed suggestions his players are not ready for the testing opener against former boss Derek McInnes’ side.

Thelin said: “When you have a pre-season you have to be ready. You are as good as you are when you start the season then hopefully you can develop and grow during the season.

“We are ready for an exciting game away against Hearts, to play in front of our away supporters.

“The atmosphere will be good and it is a competitive game so there are lots of positives. We are ready for this game.”

Several pundits are tipping the Jambos to finish best of the rest in the Premiership this season but Thelin is excited by the challenge of showing the Dons have improved on their fifth-place finish last term.

He said: “Hearts are well prepared. They’re doing well in the games they’ve played so far and they look stable and clear.

“It’s a challenge for us, but we also think that we have been a little bit better and are focused on the things we have to do.

‘Hopefully, we can prove that on Monday and then keep going from there.”

Thelin looking ahead to Europe

Monday is more than the start of the new league campaign for the Dons with the draw for the play-off round of the Europa League also taking place at noon.

The list of potential opponents is strong, but Thelin is looking forward to the competition.

The Dons boss said: “Of course, that was one of our big goals last season and it’s going to be the same goal this season.

“But now we also have to compete in this European game, so we’re just happy to be there and proud of the team from last season.”

On the list of potential opponents Thelin added: “I haven’t looked at it yet, let’s see.

“It’s impossible to know who it’s going to be, but it’s going to be exciting to see after the Hearts game who we’re going to play against.

“I think that’s the thing, you always want to be better and you want to be that team who plays in Europe.

“Now we have to focus on this season and try to do it again.”

Dons boss relaxed about leaving out players from squad

The outcome of the play-off will determine whether it is the Europa League or the Conference League the Dons play in from September.

But the Aberdeen manager is facing the prospect of having to omit players from his squad due to eligibility rules.

Thelin will only be able to include 17 of his 20 non-association trained players in his squad for the European games but the manager has played down the looming selection headache.

He said: “Let’s see how the squad looks during this time. We keep working and let’s see.

“If it happens, it happens, then it’s going to be like that. We’re always going to try to think about the whole picture.

“We have four competitions. We have the two cups and then the league, of course, and then Europe.

“Everybody will play an important part, but maybe someone has to be out of the squad.”