Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin dismisses suggestions Dons are heading into season-opener against Hearts undercooked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin dismisses suggestions Dons are heading into season-opener against Hearts undercooked

Dons manager insists squad is ready for Tynecastle test in Premiership opener on Monday.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists his squad is not underprepared for their Premiership opener at Hearts.

The Dons begin the new campaign at Tynecastle on Monday against a Hearts side which played four pre-season games and used their four Premier Sports Cup games in Group E to hone their match sharpness.

In contrast Aberdeen have played just three pre-season friendlies against Cove Rangers, Fulham and Ipswich Town.

But Thelin has dismissed suggestions his players are not ready for the testing opener against former boss Derek McInnes’ side.

Thelin said: “When you have a pre-season you have to be ready. You are as good as you are when you start the season then hopefully you can develop and grow during the season.

“We are ready for an exciting game away against Hearts, to play in front of our away supporters.

“The atmosphere will be good and it is a competitive game so there are lots of positives. We are ready for this game.”

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS

Several pundits are tipping the Jambos to finish best of the rest in the Premiership this season but Thelin is excited by the challenge of showing the Dons have improved on their fifth-place finish last term.

He said: “Hearts are well prepared. They’re doing well in the games they’ve played so far and they look stable and clear.

“It’s a challenge for us, but we also think that we have been a little bit better and are focused on the things we have to do.

‘Hopefully, we can prove that on Monday and then keep going from there.”

Thelin looking ahead to Europe

Monday is more than the start of the new league campaign for the Dons with the draw for the play-off round of the Europa League also taking place at noon.

The list of potential opponents is strong, but Thelin is looking forward to the competition.

The Dons boss said: “Of course, that was one of our big goals last season and it’s going to be the same goal this season.

“But now we also have to compete in this European game, so we’re just happy to be there and proud of the team from last season.”

On the list of potential opponents Thelin added: “I haven’t looked at it yet, let’s see.

“It’s impossible to know who it’s going to be, but it’s going to be exciting to see after the Hearts game who we’re going to play against.

“I think that’s the thing, you always want to be better and you want to be that team who plays in Europe.

“Now we have to focus on this season and try to do it again.”

Dons boss relaxed about leaving out players from squad

The outcome of the play-off will determine whether it is the Europa League or the Conference League the Dons play in from September.

But the Aberdeen manager is facing the prospect of having to omit players from his squad due to eligibility rules.

Thelin will only be able to include 17 of his 20 non-association trained players in his squad for the European games but the manager has played down the looming selection headache.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin takes his side to Hearts on Monday. Image: SNS

He said: “Let’s see how the squad looks during this time. We keep working and let’s see.

“If it happens, it happens, then it’s going to be like that. We’re always going to try to think about the whole picture.

“We have four competitions. We have the two cups and then the league, of course, and then Europe.

“Everybody will play an important part, but maybe someone has to be out of the squad.”

Conversation