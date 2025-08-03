Alan Burrows insists Aberdeen’s new approach will ‘turbocharge’ youth development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Alan Burrows insists Aberdeen’s new approach will ‘turbocharge’ youth development

Dons chief executive explains shift of focus from development football to exposing young players to competitive matches.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: SNS

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows insists the changes to the club is not giving up on its youth academy but is instead preparing to turbocharge it.

The Dons announced last month they were withdrawing from the Club Academy Scotland under-19 programme and focusing their attention on the SFA’s new cooperation agreements which allow teams to partner with lower league clubs.

The move has been made as the club aims to expose their young players to competitive adult football as early in their careers as possible.

Burrows says despite an annual £2.2million investment in the youth academy, the Dons have not done enough to push the development of their youngsters.

But he insists the change in focus will rectify that issue.

He said: “This is the opposite of abandoning youth football, it’s turbocharging youth football.

“What we’ve been doing collectively in the last 10 years hasn’t worked.

“We’ve been doing the same thing over again and expecting different results but it’s constant youth leagues and moving the deckchairs about.

“Have we done everything we could have as a football club? The answer is no, we haven’t. We can either moan about that or get after it and do something different.”

‘More net profit in developing your own players’

The Dons have entered into cooperation agreements with Elgin City and Kelty Hearts while other young players have been sent out on loan to lower league clubs.

Burrows believes the increased focus on loans is the best way to prepare a player for involvement at first-team level at Pittodrie.

He said: “I struggle to get my head round people who tell me it’s a better environment for them to play against a peer group at their same age rather than first team or international players.

“We’re putting 16 and 17-year-olds and they are playing against clubs like St Johnstone who last year were in the Premiership and two or three years ago were winning cups.

Young Don Dylan Ross is one of three players on loan at Elgin City. Image: Jasper Image
Young Don Dylan Ross is one of three players on loan at Elgin City. Image: Jasper Image

“From a player-trading point of view, it’s better for the club too. To go very corporate, there is more net profit in doing that if you’re not having to pay £500,000 or give someone a 30% sell-on or whatever it might be.

“The best way to trade in football players is with players from your own youth academy.”

Transition coach will be in place soon

Aberdeen are closing in on an appointment for a transition coach, whose role will be on ensuring the young players on loan develop their skillset to give them a better chance of breaking into the first-team squad.

With Aberdeen working towards operating with a reduced squad but one with increased quality with more scope to bring through youth players, the Dons chief executive believes the role is a crucial one.

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Shutterstock.

Burrows told RedTV: “We’re very close to a hire but it’s so important that person is the right person.

“It can’t be a holding role for someone who wants to be a manager in six months’ or a year’s time.

“It needs to be someone who is passionate and enthused about making players ready for the first team.”

Dons will not lose their Scottish identity

The Dons hope the change of focus on player development will lead to an increase in Scottish players at first-team level.

Aberdeen have not signed any Scottish players in the summer window but Burrows insists the club remains committed to having a Scottish identity in the team.

He said: “The reality is, post-Brexit, in any environment where you shrink the labour market, the value of the labour rises.

“Clubs can’t just scour Europe to bring in players, so the value of players here has risen significantly.

“We’re motivated to continue to look there both now and in future windows. We don’t want to lose our identity.

“One or two have come up but haven’t happened for a variety of different reasons, primarily the riches down south or elsewhere.”

Conversation