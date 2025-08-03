Willie Miller: Are Aberdeen ready for their Tynecastle baptism of fire?

It’s hard to say whether Aberdeen are ready for their Tynecastle test on Monday – but trouble lies ahead if they’re not.

It doesn’t come much tougher than a trip to Hearts for Aberdeen’s first game of the season.

For me, facing champions Celtic at Celtic Park is the only game tougher than facing Hearts on their own turf for the first game of the season.

I don’t think a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers would have been as challenging for Jimmy Thelin’s side as going to Tynecastle is going to be, but I’m fascinated to see how this is going to play out.

The Jambos are on a roll.

They’ve spent a lot of money in the summer, they’ve got momentum and in Derek McInnes they have a former Dons boss looking to get off to a flier in his first league game against his old club.

Hearts will be focused on being back in the hunt for European places this season after a disappointing campaign and in McInnes they have a manager with a track record of qualifying for Europe in the last 10 years.

Add in the atmosphere and Aberdeen’s recent record at Hearts then it is not hard to see why the Premiership opener is such a tough start for the Dons.

Are Aberdeen up to speed?

As to whether the Dons are ready for their opening day test, I find myself struggling to answer that question.

We’ve seen so little of the Dons this summer that it makes gauging where they are in their preparations so tough.

I’ve no doubt the training camp in Portugal will have helped the new players settle into the squad but it feels as if it has been an unusually long summer for Dons fans since the euphoria of Scottish Cup glory in May.

I’m used to going into the first weekend in August having watched the Dons in the early qualifying rounds in Europe or having played some friendlies and four Premier Sports Cup group matches.

But this year much of the work has been done away from the public eye.

Dons to revert to type at Tynecastle

From what I have seen though I am not expecting the manager to deviate from his approach of last season as he did in the cup final against Celtic when he switched to three at the back.

I expect 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 depending on how you look at it with two wide players, a number nine and a player in the number 10 position off the main striker taking to the Tynecastle pitch.

Once the players cross the line though, it’s up to them to get to grips with the challenge they are facing.

I would expect the manager and the senior players will have the new faces well briefed on what to expect in Edinburgh.

I hope that’s the case as Tynecastle can catch you out if you’re not ready for it. There’s a reason why so many players enjoy going there and the atmosphere is top of the list.

Nothing will be determined on day one of course but there’s little doubt a first win for the Dons at Tynecastle since May 2017 would be a major statement from Thelin’s players on Monday.

Lack of firepower is a concern

The departure of the dancing Don Pape Habib Gueye for Turkey on Friday represents a good piece of business for Aberdeen, but it has left them lacking in forwards.

We have another four weeks until the transfer window closes but it is going to be a busy month at Pittodrie and the lack of firepower is the biggest issue for me.

I haven’t seen enough of new striker Kusini Yengi to say whether he is the man to lead the line for the Dons this season.

But Ester Sokler has had little involvement in pre-season which leaves Peter Ambrose and Fletcher Boyd as the only other striker options for Thelin to choose from.

The Dons want to add AC Milan forward Marko Lazetic to their ranks but I would hope a striker with some pedigree is also on the manager’s August shopping list.

Kevin Nisbet was the man to get the goals in the absence of Bojan Miovski last season and Aberdeen could certainly benefit from the addition of a proven finisher in their ranks this month.

The continued absence of Emmanuel Gyamfi will also have given Thelin much to ponder.

The summer signing has not featured yet due to injury leaving Thelin with having to go with Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin or Gavin Molloy in the left back slot.

It will be interesting to see if another left back to compete for that position is also added to the shopping list before the window closes.