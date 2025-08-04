Ruthless and outspoken: Meet FCSB owner Gigi Becali, the man hoping to take his team to Aberdeen

The Pittodrie boardroom could be even more entertaining than the action on the pitch if Aberdeen welcome FCSB in the Europa League play-off.

The Dons will face either the Romanian club or Drita of Kosovo following Monday’s play-off round draw.

FCSB will be favourites to progress to a play-off round meeting with Jimmy Thelin’s side and on paper look a formidable outfit.

After all, you don’t win your league and reach the last 16 of the Europa League if you don’t have quality.

But 2025-26 has been a different story so far for the Romanian champions.

FCSB have dropped into the Europa League following their elimination from the Champions League by Shkendija last week.

They need to beat Drita, if only to alleviate some of the pressure being put on the team by its 67-year-old owner George ‘Gigi’ Becali.

Becali is a controversial and colourful figure. A politician with strong opinions, he does not accept defeat well.

Shkendija stunned FSCB by winning the first leg 1-0 in North Macedonia, a result which prompted a furious response from Becali.

The owner appeared on Romanian TV to give his thoughts, and he had a lot to say about the squad.

He told Digi Sport Special: “It’s good that we’ve drawn some conclusions about the players. We’ll qualify. It’s good that it happened now, so I know what to do.

“(New loan signing Ovidiu) Perianu has no business on this team. He comes to training, he seems great, you put him in to play, but he doesn’t perform. He has no business here.

“What should I do, make a scandal in the team? I’ll show you that I don’t run away from responsibility: Perianu has no place in the team anymore.

“Neither does (Marius Stefanescu). Tomorrow, on my orders, Malcom Edjouma and (Alexandru) Baluta are coming to the team. Perianu and Ștefanescu are leaving.

“They’re off all the lists, both in Europe and in the championship. Let’s leave it to the second leg… We’ll qualify in the second leg.”

Shock Champions League exit has left FCSB reeling

The owner was true to his word as Stefanescu was sold to Turkish club Konyaspor on the day of the second leg last Wednesday.

But, given FCSB found themselves in the Europa League on Monday we all know what happened next.

The North Macedonian club, having 1-0 at home, repeated the trick with 2-1 win in Bucharest in the second leg.

Becali, once again, was happy to give his assessment for the watching TV audience by calling into the show.

He said: “Congratulations to you, you prayed better than me (to those present in the Digi Sport studio). I won’t talk about football for 3-4-5 months.

“I no longer have the right to speak, until now the team gave it to me. When the team made fun of me, do I still have the right to speak?

“I thought we were strong, but you can’t be with only three players on the field (Vlad) Chiricheș, (Juri) Cisotti and (Siyabonga) Ngezana. Okay, and (Daniel) Birligea gave life. Four players.

“My explanation is that we had a good season, they won a lot of money, they think they are stars, but in football you have to run.

“If you don’t stand out, you will be caught… If these guys have barricaded themselves, well, stand out, do some tricks, put their asses in the goal, go with the ball in the goal, this is the C Division team.”

Owner says manager is not to blame

With five defeats in their last six games, and four losses in a row, it’s fair to say all is not well at FCSB right now.

But Becali says one man who will not be held accountable is his manager Elias Charalambous.

Following the 4-3 loss to Dinamo on Saturday, where former Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong netted a hat-trick for the winners, Becali told Prima Sport: “Should I blame the staff?

“Am I an idiot? Didn’t we earn 16 million last year with this staff?

“My opinion is that it’s not the staff that gets the team out of the crisis, but the players.

“The staff is doing the training, which they did last year when we were fighting with all of Europe, but the players still have to recover, be more focused, and provide passing solutions.

“That’s the only thing to mentally escape.”