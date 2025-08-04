Ruthless and outspoken: Meet FCSB owner Gigi Becali, the man hoping to take his team to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Ruthless and outspoken: Meet FCSB owner Gigi Becali, the man hoping to take his team to Aberdeen

Controversial owner of Romanian league champions has made his presence felt following FCSB's poor start to the season.

By Paul Third
FCSB owner George 'Gigi' Becali. Image: Shutterstock
FCSB owner George 'Gigi' Becali. Image: Shutterstock

The Pittodrie boardroom could be even more entertaining than the action on the pitch if Aberdeen welcome FCSB in the Europa League play-off.

The Dons will face either the Romanian club or Drita of Kosovo following Monday’s play-off round draw.

FCSB will be favourites to progress to a play-off round meeting with Jimmy Thelin’s side and on paper look a formidable outfit.

After all, you don’t win your league and reach the last 16 of the Europa League if you don’t have quality.

But 2025-26 has been a different story so far for the Romanian champions.

FCSB have dropped into the Europa League following their elimination from the Champions League by Shkendija last week.

They need to beat Drita, if only to alleviate some of the pressure being put on the team by its 67-year-old owner George ‘Gigi’ Becali.

Becali is a controversial and colourful figure. A politician with strong opinions, he does not accept defeat well.

Shkendija stunned FSCB by winning the first leg 1-0 in North Macedonia, a result which prompted a furious response from Becali.

The owner appeared on Romanian TV to give his thoughts, and he had a lot to say about the squad.

He told Digi Sport Special: “It’s good that we’ve drawn some conclusions about the players. We’ll qualify. It’s good that it happened now, so I know what to do.

“(New loan signing Ovidiu) Perianu has no business on this team. He comes to training, he seems great, you put him in to play, but he doesn’t perform. He has no business here.

“What should I do, make a scandal in the team? I’ll show you that I don’t run away from responsibility: Perianu has no place in the team anymore.

Marius Stefanescu was criticised by FSCB owner following their first leg defeat at Shkendija. Image: Shutterstock
Marius Stefanescu was criticised by FSCB owner following their first leg defeat at Shkendija. Image: Shutterstock

“Neither does (Marius Stefanescu). Tomorrow, on my orders, Malcom Edjouma and (Alexandru) Baluta are coming to the team. Perianu and Ștefanescu are leaving.

“They’re off all the lists, both in Europe and in the championship. Let’s leave it to the second leg… We’ll qualify in the second leg.”

Shock Champions League exit has left FCSB reeling

The owner was true to his word as Stefanescu was sold to Turkish club Konyaspor on the day of the second leg last Wednesday.

But, given FCSB found themselves in the Europa League on Monday we all know what happened next.

The North Macedonian club, having 1-0 at home, repeated the trick with 2-1 win in Bucharest in the second leg.

Becali, once again, was happy to give his assessment for the watching TV audience by calling into the show.

He said: “Congratulations to you, you prayed better than me (to those present in the Digi Sport studio). I won’t talk about football for 3-4-5 months.

“I no longer have the right to speak, until now the team gave it to me. When the team made fun of me, do I still have the right to speak?

“I thought we were strong, but you can’t be with only three players on the field (Vlad) Chiricheș, (Juri) Cisotti and (Siyabonga) Ngezana. Okay, and (Daniel) Birligea gave life. Four players.

“My explanation is that we had a good season, they won a lot of money, they think they are stars, but in football you have to run.

“If you don’t stand out, you will be caught… If these guys have barricaded themselves, well, stand out, do some tricks, put their asses in the goal, go with the ball in the goal, this is the C Division team.”

Owner says manager is not to blame

With five defeats in their last six games, and four losses in a row, it’s fair to say all is not well at FCSB right now.

But Becali says one man who will not be held accountable is his manager Elias Charalambous.

FCSB manager Elias Charalambous. Image: Shutterstock
FCSB manager Elias Charalambous. Image: Shutterstock

Following the 4-3 loss to Dinamo on Saturday, where former Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong netted a hat-trick for the winners, Becali told Prima Sport: “Should I blame the staff?

“Am I an idiot? Didn’t we earn 16 million last year with this staff?

“My opinion is that it’s not the staff that gets the team out of the crisis, but the players.

“The staff is doing the training, which they did last year when we were fighting with all of Europe, but the players still have to recover, be more focused, and provide passing solutions.

“That’s the only thing to mentally escape.”

Conversation