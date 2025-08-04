Aberdeen Europa League play-off: All you need to know about potential rivals, expected ticket allocations, travel and accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Europa League play-off: All you need to know about potential rivals, expected ticket allocations, travel and accommodation

Aberdeen now know their two either/or potential opponents in the Europa League play-off later this month - here's everything you need to know.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and the Red Army now know their two either/or potential Europa League play-off rivals following the draw - either Romania's FCSB, left, or Kosovo's Drita, right.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen will meet either Romania’s FCSB or Kosovo’s Drita in their Europa League play-off tie later this month.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons face a two-legged showdown, with the clashes on Thursday, August 21, and Thursday, August 28, to try to land qualification for this term’s Europa League league phase.

With Aberdeen coming out of the hat first in Monday’s draw at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, they will be at Pittodrie for the first leg, with a trip to either the Romanian capital or (most likely) Pristina, capital of Kosovo. for the return leg.

FCSB and Drita meet in a Europa League champions path third qualifying round tie over the next two Thursdays, the result of which will confirm who meets Aberdeen.

Should the Scottish Cup-winning Dons, guaranteed extended Continental action this season, lose their Europa League play-off tie, they will drop into the Conference League.

FCSB or Drita for Dons

FCSB

Quite a few Aberdeen fans seemed to fancy a crack at the winners of the FCSB (the back-to-back Romanian champions) v Drita (Kosovan champions) in their third round Europa League qualifier… and they are going to get it!

FCSB have former Spurs and Napoli enforcer Vlad Chiriches, now 35, but their mainly homegrown squad – featuring several Romanian internationals – went out of Champions League qualifying at the second stage to Macedon former Aberdeen Euro opponents Shkendija.

Vlad Chiriches plays during the match between Universitatea Cluj and FSCB in the Superliga Play-Off at Cluj Arena Stadium, in Cluj, Romania, on May 11, 2025. Image: Shutterstock.
Still, they will be favourites to progress past their Kosovan opponents to take on the Reds.

As well as ex-Premier League ace Chiriches, two-spell veteran striker Denis Alibec, 34, has had a journeyman career, including a stint at Inter Milan, while another two-time FCSB attacker, 30-year-old Florin Tanase, is closing in on 100 goals for his club.

FCSB's Florin Tanase (L) celebrates scoring during a UEFA Europa League match between FCSB and Midtjylland in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 7, 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
FCSB won the Romanian Super Cup in early July, but have claimed just one win and a draw from their opening four league games of the new campaign.

They lost 4-3 to Dinamo Bucharest on Saturday – a game where Tanase scored a hat-trick (ex-Kilmarnock wideman Danny Armstrong netted a treble for Dinamo in the same game!)

Aberdeen’s Premiership rivals Rangers beat FCSB 4-0 at Ibrox in the Europa League last term, but the Romanians also defeated PAOK (three times), Midtjylland and Qarabag in the same competition to reach the last-16, so they are a strong outfit.

Should FCSB get past Drita, a trip to Bucharest’s National Stadium, with its 55,000-capacity, would nevertheless be a good one for the Dons faithful.

Drita

Based in Kosovo’s third-largest city Gjilan, Zekirija Ramadani-bossed Drita (no relation to Ylber Ramadani, the Albanian former Aberdeen midfielder, as far as we can tell!) play in a 9,500-capacity arena.

Though they came through a Champions League qualifying tie with Luxembourg’s Differdange 4-2, a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Copenhagen saw them drop into the Europa League qualifiers.

Both of Drita’s home matches in Europe so far this season have been played at the Fadil Vokrri (national) Stadium in the Kosovan capital Pristina. This will almost certainly be the case again for the Aberdeen game, meaning a more straightforward trip for the travelling Red Army than it could be.

While the new Kosovan Superleague season has yet to get under way, four-time champions Drita have never reached the groups/league stage of any European competition.

Last season, in the Conference League second-qualifying round, they beat familiar Aberdeen foes Breidablik, of Iceland, 3-1 on aggregate. before coming through the third round against Latvia’s Auda 3-2.

Away ticket allocation for Aberdeen fans

Steaua Stadium/The National Arena, Bucharest, Romania. Image: Shutterstock.
Given the respective stadium sizes involved, and changed Uefa rules where 5% of tickets for European matches are required to go to away fans, the Dons’ ticket allocation for Bucharest would be more than 2,500 briefs.

But they would be due fewer than 1,000 for the 14,000-capacity Kosovan national stadium should they meet Drita.

Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo. Image: Shutterstock.
Romania/Kosovo travel

Bucharest

If Aberdeen end up going to Bucharest on Thursday, August 28, the best bet for away fans intending to leave on the Wednesday and return on the Friday looks to be going via either Edinburgh or Glasgow and through connecting airports.

Flights are currently priced at about £200 per person, with one option a 9.20am departure from Edinburgh on the Wednesday with Ryanair/Austrian Airlines, including a connection in Vienna, and getting to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport at 6.05pm local time.

Alternatively, Ryanair go to/return from Bucharest direct from Edinburgh on Tuesdays and Saturdays if fans fancy a longer summer trip, while there is also a decent Tuesday/Saturday option going Glasgow-Frankfurt-Bucharest.

Pristina

Edinburgh is also the best departure option for getting to the Kosovan capital if Drita end up being the Reds’ opposition.

EasyJet have a service which leaves at 11am on Wednesday and connects in Geneva before landing in Pristina at 7.50pm – leaving plenty of time for exploring the bars on the first night!

This cheapest reasonable option is currently price at about £350, so it is, probably as you would expect, going to be more expensive than Bucharest whatever option is pickd.

Easyjet also do an almost identical service if you want to go out on Tuesday/leave on the Saturday (still through Geneva), with just a minor price variation at present.

Hotel prices

In Bucharest, the good news for Aberdeen fans is there are plenty of central, decent standard (four star) hotels priced at the lower end of £50-£100 per night.

Meanwhile, there is even better news if Aberdeen are heading to Kosovo – most of the hotels in Pristina fall into the £25-£50 a night category.

Even for five star accommodation, it is unlikely you would find yourself paying more than £100 per night.

