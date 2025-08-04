WATCH: Aberdeen Europa League play-off draw – who are FCSB and Drita?

Following Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off draw, our sports journalists Ryan Cryle and Danny Law sat down to discuss everything we know about potential rivals FCSB and Drita, and the potential Red Army away trips to Romania or Kosovo.

Monday lunchtime saw the draw for the Europa League’s play-off round take place in Nyon, Switzerland – despite the third-round ties not having taken place yet.

Regardless, we found out Romanian champions FCSB – the club formerly known as Steaua Bucharest (or are they?) – or Kosovo’s champions Drita await Jimmy Thelin’s Dons on their entry to Europe this season.

Aberdeen fans will be thrilled by the draw, as it was the match-up many of them were hoping for.

Of course, however the two-legged play-off tie – on Thursday, August 21 and Thursday, August 28, with the Pittodrie leg set to be first up – goes, the Reds are guaranteed an extended Continental adventure this term.

Whether it is in the Europa League or Conference League will decided by the outcome of the tie against FCSB or Drita, who meet each other over the next two Thursdays to decide who will progress to face Aberdeen.