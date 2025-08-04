WATCH: Aberdeen Europa League play-off draw – who are FCSB and Drita?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Aberdeen Europa League play-off draw – who are FCSB and Drita?

Ryan Cryle and Danny Law discuss Aberdeen's Europa League play-off draw, including why Romanians FCSB are favourites to meet the Dons later this month.

By Ryan Cryle

Following Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off draw, our sports journalists Ryan Cryle and Danny Law sat down to discuss everything we know about potential rivals FCSB and Drita, and the potential Red Army away trips to Romania or Kosovo.

Monday lunchtime saw the draw for the Europa League’s play-off round take place in Nyon, Switzerland – despite the third-round ties not having taken place yet.

Regardless, we found out Romanian champions FCSB – the club formerly known as Steaua Bucharest (or are they?) – or Kosovo’s champions Drita await Jimmy Thelin’s Dons on their entry to Europe this season.

Aberdeen fans will be thrilled by the draw, as it was the match-up many of them were hoping for.

Of course, however the two-legged play-off tie – on Thursday, August 21 and Thursday, August 28, with the Pittodrie leg set to be first up – goes, the Reds are guaranteed an extended Continental adventure this term.

Whether it is in the Europa League or Conference League will decided by the outcome of the tie against FCSB or Drita, who meet each other over the next two Thursdays to decide who will progress to face Aberdeen.

