Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin pinpoints key fault in 2-0 loss to Hearts… and urges Dons to fix it

Boss Jimmy Thelin admits Aberdeen were blunt in attack as their Premiership campaign began with a 2-0 loss at Hearts.

Thelin bemoaned a lack of edge in the final third as the Scottish Cup holders went down to a Graeme Shinnie own goal and a Stuart Findlay header at Tynecastle.

And he has urged his team to take on the challenge of sharpening up in attack.

The Pittodrie gaffer also accepted Aberdeen were second best in winning second balls.

This Premiership opener was the Dons’ first competitive game of the season, but Hearts’ fifth due to the Edinburgh club’s participation in the League Cup group stages.

Thelin refused to accept that was a factor and also said the high winds due to Storm Floris was also not a factor in the defeat in the capital.

The loss came just hours after Aberdeen discovered they will face either Romania’s FCSB or Kosovo’s Drita in the Europa League play-off .

Aberdeen have home advantage for the first leg on Thursday, August 21 with the return on Thursday, August 28 in the bid to secure qualification the league phase.

Thelin said: “In the 50-50 situations Hearts were better around our box.

“Although we were were better in the second half and started to create some chances and situations in their box we were not really clinical.

“This is a challenge we need to take on as a team and grow in the future.

“Hearts were also first on the rebounds whilst we were not really there for them.

“We tried to find a way back into the game to get a point but Hearts were good in how they defended their box.”

Hearts grabbed the lead in the 11th minute when Shinnie diverted a Harry Milne cross into his own net for an own goal.

Hearts won the second balls

The Tynecastle side, managed by former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, doubled their advantage with a Findlay header in the second half.

Hearts had a sensational long range Lawrence Shankland goal chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

Thelin said: “We had an idea of how we were going to take on the first half with the ball but we didn’t succeed with that.

“Hearts were better and put good pressure on us.

“Then they won the second balls and created momentum with crosses, and other crosses.”

Asked if Hearts playing competitive games than Aberdeen before this clash was a factor, Thelin said: “I don’t like excuses as we knew what to expect from this game as I have seen them play.

“They are a good team with a good manager.

“We tried to be better in some parts but the last pass or the situation when we got in the box, they were better in that moment.”

Next up for the Reds is a Pittodrie clash against defending Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday.

Weather conditions not a factor

Aberdeen boss Thelin handed debuts to three summer signings – striker Kusini Yengi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and on loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche.

The fixture went ahead despite an amber weather warning for high winds across the whole of Scotland due to Storm Floris.

Around 500 travelling Dons fans braved the conditions to cheer on the Reds in Edinburgh.

Asked if the conditions were a factor, Thelin said: “No. You have to adapt and play good no matter the conditions.”