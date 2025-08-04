Aberdeen fan view: An alarming start to the season with Dons a distant second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: An alarming start to the season with Dons a distant second

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 2-0 loss against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche looks dejected after Graeme Shinnie scores an own goal to make it 1-0 to Hearts.
Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche looks dejected after Graeme Shinnie scores an own goal to make it 1-0 to Hearts. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Better teams than Aberdeen may come to grief at Tynecastle this season.

And it must not be forgotten that only 90 minutes of playing time has passed since the Dons’ most momentous win for a generation.

This, though – for a club which ought to be suffused with confidence and aspiration after a summer of celebration – was an alarming start.

With one league game in the books, it is easy to see what Hearts’ identity will look like. Aberdeen’s is still stuck in the post.

Other than the centre-forward position, which is a yawning area of weakness, this was probably as strong as Aberdeen’s midfield and attacking resources are going to be this season. Among them are players of notable individual talents, that much is true. Their highlight reel come May might be eyecatching.

Aberdeen’s Kusini Yengi misses a big chance against Hearts. Image: SNS.

But this is not yet a unit; there is little sign of combinations and cohesion having yet been developed. Gaps between teammates seem too wide, in both body and mind.

Dons will take time to get up to speed

The price, perhaps, of European qualification. Aberdeen have been watching from the training field while all of the league’s other teams have had chances – in some cases, several – to chip off the rough edges.

Here an obviously unrefined Dons line-up was exposed to an opponent well into its competitive stride, and was a distant second best.

Their selection on opening night suggests that most of the starting eleven had been pencilled in as Jimmy Thelin’s favoured options for the campaign ahead, but he will not be applying indelible ink to many names in the depth chart on this basis.

Losing is one thing; even doing so by multiple goals it is still possible to show shoots of what the squad could blossom into. Watchers of Aberdeen’s soil are left waiting for anything to break through the surface.

