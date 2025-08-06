Sean Wallace: Should Aberdeen go to a back five against Celtic at Pittodrie?

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin should revert to a back five for the visit of Premiership champions Celtic to Pittodrie on Sunday.

Thelin shocked the Hoops with a 5-3-2 formation in the glorious Scottish Cup final triumph at Hampden in May.

It was a highly effective formation that blunted Celtic’s edge and also made the Dons dangerous on the counter-attack.

However, Thelin returned to his favoured 4-2-3-1 setup for the 2-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle in the Premiership opener.

Concerningly for a team in their first competitive match since the Scottish Cup final glory day there was a defensive frailty.

There was a nervousness and fragility in the defending at key moments with spaces opening up, and exploited, in the backline.

A tactic that can contain Celtic

The last time the Dons utilised a 4-2-3-1 setup against Celtic the Hoops ran riot at Pittodrie with a 5-1 win in May.

It was a sobering loss that hammered home a change in tactics was a necessity for the cup final against the Parkhead side.

Thelin has engineered a tactic that can contain Celtic.

Although the surprise factor that worked so well at Hampden will no longer be there, going with a back five can yet again shock the Hoops.

Playing with a five back line is not overly defensive for a home match because it has the flexibility to quickly switch to a three when in attack.

There is rightly a demand from Aberdeen supporters that Thelin’s side go for a win at home, regardless of the opposition.

Back five still brings attacking intent

That was underlined by the Red Army’s anger when former manger Jim Goodwin played ultra-defensive in a 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie in December 2022.

In that game Aberdeen had only 19.5% possession and two efforts off target with Celtic 80.5% and 33 efforts at goal.

Going with a 5-3-2 which effectively becomes a 3-5-2 when in possession offers an attacking intent to go for three points.

The wing-backs can power up the flanks beyond the three centre-backs to instigate of support an attack.

That was highly effective at Hampden when Alexander Jensen (right) and Nicky Devlin (left) were the wing-backs.

With the loan return of Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington this summer Thelin has the option to field the same backline from the Scottish Cup final.

Centre-backs Mats Knoester and Jack Milne both started at Hampden and Dorrington could slot in alongside them.

Revisit Scottish Cup final defence

Thelin could go with the Scottish Cup back-line of Jensen, Knoester, Milne, Dorrington and Devlin against Celtic.

That would require moving captain Graeme Shinnie, who played at left-back at Hearts, back into a midfield role.

Or Shinnie could operate at left wing-back.

When playing a high line with wing-backs there is a fine balance to be secured as they must have the pace to recover and deal with potential danger in behind.

That will be particularly important against the attacking threat of Celtic.

Celtic at home is a game Aberdeen simply must not lose.

They are already off to a losing start in the league after a poor performance against Hearts.

The Dons also triggered a new SPFL rule allowing for a league match to be postponed to aid the bid to qualify from the Europa League play-offs.

Aberdeen must not lose to Celtic

Aberdeen opted to postpone the clash against Dundee United scheduled for Saturday, August 23 which would have been sandwiched between the play-off ties.

If the Dons lose to Celtic they will be on zero points after many Premiership clubs, including Hearts, have played three league fixtures.

That must not happen.