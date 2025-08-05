Three things we learned from Aberdeen’s opening day defeat against Hearts

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was left with plenty food for thought after watching his side run into a maroon brick wall against Hearts on Monday.

The Dons’ hopes of getting off to a good start in the Premiership were dashed by a 2-0 defeat as former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes got off to the winning start he craved with a comfortable win against the Scottish Cup holders.

Thelin will be looking for a reaction when his side return to Pittodrie for their first home game of the campaign on Sunday against champions Celtic.

There were three areas of concern from the loss to Hearts which the Aberdeen manager will be contending with ahead of the visit of the Hoops this weekend.

A striking dilemma for the manager

Kusini Yengi’s competitive debut was not one the Australian will look back on fondly.

The striker could easily have walked off the pitch at Tynecastle with the match ball and a debut hat-trick but instead he was left pondering what might have been after a frustrating night in the capital.

The lack of goal threat from the Dons also reinforced the club’s need for more firepower.

A heavy first touch meant in the opening minutes meant Yengi’s chance to run through on goal was lost.

The former Portsmouth striker then failed to get a proper connection from Nicolas Milanovic’s cross and could only watch as his miscued effort trundled towards goal before hitting the post.

But the biggest chance of all came early in the second half when Leighton Clarkson’s free kick found the forward unmarked but his effort from six yards out went wide.

Yengi was replaced by teenager Fletcher Boyd, a change which casts further doubt about the future of another Dons striker, Ester Sokler.

Sokler has fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie and Boyd’s appearance from the bench ahead of his senior team-mate raises questions about the 26-year-old from Slovenia’s future at Pittodrie.

Milanovic shows promise

First, the good news. Nicolas Milanovic looked lively on his competitive debut. A willing runner with pace, a trick or two and an eye for goal, the Australian was Aberdeen’s best performer on a tough night at Tynecastle.

He also showed he is willing to do his defensive duties too as he tracked back to help out team-mate Alexander Jensen when needed.

Milanovic created one chance for Yengi and forced Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark into a save in a solid first outing for his new club.

But it was a disappointing evening for Topi Keskinen, who was largely anonymous in Gorgie.

Derek McInnes started with a three-man defence which allowed his full backs to push forward and the Finnish international had little impact on proceedings.

The Hearts head coach had clearly identified the wide areas as being an area his side should target and the Jambos had great success down the flanks, especially in the first half.

Lack of match sharpness

Dons boss Thelin’s pre-match belief his players were ready for their Tynecastle test was undone by an aggressive Hearts side.

There was no surprise in the Jambos’ approach. They were on the front foot from the first minute and harried their opponents into mistakes.

Aberdeen players were caught in possession on several occasions during the game, but the Dons didn’t help themselves as stray passes were intercepted with ease by the home side.

Add in the Jambos’ comfortably winning more of the second balls on the night and it all added up to a long and difficult night for a Dons side.

Despite their manager’s claims to the contrary, Aberdeen looked lacking in sharpness in comparison to their opponents.

A big improvement in all these areas will be needed when the champions visit Pittodrie on Sunday.