EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen transfer target Marko Lazetic has European top-5 league ability, says striker’s former manager

Aberdeen striker transfer target Marko Lazetic just needs goals to kick-start his career, because he is a forward with the talent for the “top five leagues in Europe”, his former manager – a current Serbian SuperLiga boss – has told The Press and Journal.

Dons chiefs ramped up talks, which started during the January transfer window, to try to push through a deal with Italian giants AC Milan for 21-year-old Lazetic this summer.

And despite a delay due to the Serie A club’s sell-on clause demands, a deal in principle has now been agreed between Aberdeen and Milan, paving the way for the switch to be completed, with personal terms and work permit formalities not expected to be an issue.

The Red Army’s calls for striking reinforcements have increased in volume following a Premiership campaign-opening 2-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday, where recent addition, Australian international frontman Kusini Yengi, 26, really struggled for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

With Aberdeen set to face either Romania’s FCSB or Kosovo’s Drita in Europa League play-off action later this month, the need to secure Lazetic from Milan or other options is intensifying.

TSC loan got Lazetic back playing regularly and on scoresheet

Lazetic made his debut for boyhood club Crvena Zvezda (Red Star) in 2020, aged 16, netting once in 17 appearances for the Belgrade outfit before Milan signed the youngster for close to five millions euros in January 2022.

However, he has made just two appearances for Milan, going on loan at Austria’s Reindorf Altah, Dutch club Fortuna Sittard and then, last season, back in Serbia’s top-flight with TSC Backa Topola.

Having not netted during his short-term stints in Austria and the Netherlands, a full 2024/25 campaign with TSC saw Lazetic rack up 43 outings and get back on the scoring trail, with three goals (and an assist) across the season.

Why veteran Serbian boss Matic rates Dons target Lazetic

Experienced gaffer Slavko Matic took over as TSC manager in February, lifting the club from 13th of 16 teams and into the top half for the championship section of the Serbian season, before only missing out on Europe due to a final-day showdown loss against Radnicki 1923.

A mainstay of Matic’s TSC team, Lazetic’s only goal after his appointment came in the penultimate victory over OFK Beograd.

However, the boss was “very, very satisfied” with the striker, and thinks a switch to Aberdeen would be a “very good step” for his fellow Serb’s career.

Giving his assessment of Lazetic, Matic told the P&J: “He’s strong, he’s strong. He has very good speed, very good speed.

“And (he’s) a very hard worker in defence phase.

“Today, if you don’t have this first block up, it’s difficult.

“You must run today, this modern football, in two ways. You must help, you know, in both phases – in offensive, in defence – a lot of transitions, and it’s not easy for young players who didn’t work that before, you understand?

“But he has served very well. I was very satisfied with him.

“He’s a tall player, but very good co-ordination. Very, very good acceleration, speed.

“He knows how to play.”

‘He need only start to score goals and, after, goals will come… AC Milan don’t miss much about players’

Matic thinks the final – crucial – piece of the puzzle for Lazetic is the goals starting to flow more regularly for the forward, but said: “I really believe that he will have a good career. I really believe.”

The manager added: “He missed some chances, didn’t have luck.

“He was probably more tired than before, because I used him a lot in defence – but that was my system.

“But I think he need only start to score goals and, after, goals will come.

“Listen, AC Milan – they don’t miss too much about players. You understand me?”

Boss Matic – who is now in charge of Radnicki Nis in the SuperLiga and three matches into the new season (with a loss, a win, then a draw) – believes Lazetic’s footballing emergence was stifled by his big move to Milan coming when the frontman was still a teenager.

But he added: “He is still very, very young, but he have a good experience now because he played a lot of games (for TSC)”.

Matic said: “A big problem for him, in my opinion, is because he came (to Milan) too young.

“He was 18, he signed, you know – media, people around… a good contract is difficult for young men from the Balkans (to turn down).”

Lazetic is ‘very, very strong and good character’

Despite having a contract with one of European football’s great clubs, Matic was also quick to praise Lazetic’s personality, lack of ego and desire to keep learning and improving.

He said: “First of all, I can say he is really, really nice person.

“Very, very strong and good character, you know.

“Big players have big ego – he is a guy… when you are young, 18 years, and you go to Milan and sign big contract, for our mentality, it is very, very difficult.

“He is a big professional, always works hard, always does extra work. He has a personality to coach.

“Marko – I didn’t have one minute of the training that he wasn’t focused on the work, (or) he didn’t run. (Or) he didn’t do what I said.

“I don’t have nothing, if you ask me, something that is negative (to say) for him.

“He needs to start to score. But I believe when he starts to score, it will come – everything. More confidence, more everything.”

Manager Matic thinks Aberdeen move would be right one for Lazetic

Manager Matic – who gave current Dons centre-back Slobodan Rubezic his senior debut during two stints in charge of another Serbian club, Novi Pazar – welcomed Aberdeen’s interest in signing his former loan player Lazetic.

He thinks a step up in quality to a league like the Scottish Premiership was an important developmental stage the younger Lazetic missed.

He said: “I think that Scottish league is a very good step for him.

“If you ask me, I would do that – (go to Scotland or) go to Belgium league, go to Holland league, then go to… (a bigger league)

“He missed that step. Now he has that step, I think.

“I think it’s a good step for him.

“If something happens, I will be happy.”