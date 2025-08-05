Ref Watch: Did Nick Walsh get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle?

The new season is finally upon us and Aberdeen began their season with a difficult test away to Hearts.

The referee for this one was Nick Walsh, who was being assisted on VAR by Kevin Clancy.

How did the referee and his officiating team get on?

I’ll start by quickly covering the weather and the disruptive Storm Floris.

With an amber weather warning across the country, there was a question of if the game would go ahead.

I don’t think the weather had much of an impact on the game itself. There was only really one occasion where the ball was continually being blown by the wind.

If the game had been held at Pittodrie, a stadium which is far more open to the elements, it may have been a different outcome.

I think the decision to play the game was the right one.

Referee struggled to control frantic encounter

Now, onto the match itself.

The whole match was very scrappy, with a lot of hard and heavy hitting tackles.

There was also a fair amount of flash points between both teams, which the referee failed to control.

In tight affairs, it is easy to lose control and focus on what is important.

The basics of refereeing.

Walsh missed several opportunities to stamp down his authority and regain control of the game.

Easy cautions and a lack of respect shown towards the officials went unpunished.

There was also a real breakdown in communication with VAR.

There were at least three occasions when the game was stopped and no announcement was made whatsoever on what VAR was checking.

This looks unprofessional and causes confusion in the stands.

VAR was used successfully in ruling out a fantastic Lawrence Shankland strike, although there was a fairly long wait for what looked to be a pretty clear offside.

My last point I’d like to make is a continuation from last season.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie now appears to be getting targeted by referees for his signature winning of a foul.

Shinnie is great at getting his body or legs in front of an onrushing defender to buy a free kick.

However, referees are not giving him as many decisions as he used to get.

I can understand why but you can’t just take this mentality for a single player.

Previously when we as referees were “coached” on a certain reoccurring issue in games you were shown examples.

I feel Shinnie has been used as the example for this particular “buying” of a foul.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.