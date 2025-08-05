Ref Watch: Did Nick Walsh get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Did Nick Walsh get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle?

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder analyses the major decisions in the Tynecastle encounter between the Jambos and the Dons.

There were two VAR checks during the game at Tynecastle. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

The new season is finally upon us and Aberdeen began their season with a difficult test away to Hearts.

The referee for this one was Nick Walsh, who was being assisted on VAR by Kevin Clancy.

How did the referee and his officiating team get on?

I’ll start by quickly covering the weather and the disruptive Storm Floris.

With an amber weather warning across the country, there was a question of if the game would go ahead.

I don’t think the weather had much of an impact on the game itself. There was only really one occasion where the ball was continually being blown by the wind.

If the game had been held at Pittodrie, a stadium which is far more open to the elements, it may have been a different outcome.

I think the decision to play the game was the right one.

Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche (L) is shown a yellow card by referee Nick Walsh. Image: SNS.

Referee struggled to control frantic encounter

Now, onto the match itself.

The whole match was very scrappy, with a lot of hard and heavy hitting tackles.

There was also a fair amount of flash points between both teams, which the referee failed to control.

In tight affairs, it is easy to lose control and focus on what is important.

The basics of refereeing.

Walsh missed several opportunities to stamp down his authority and regain control of the game.

Easy cautions and a lack of respect shown towards the officials went unpunished.

There was also a real breakdown in communication with VAR.

There were at least three occasions when the game was stopped and no announcement was made whatsoever on what VAR was checking.

Referee Nick Walsh rules out the goal Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland scored to make it 2-0 for offside. Image: SNS.

This looks unprofessional and causes confusion in the stands.

VAR was used successfully in ruling out a fantastic Lawrence Shankland strike, although there was a fairly long wait for what looked to be a pretty clear offside.

My last point I’d like to make is a continuation from last season.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie now appears to be getting targeted by referees for his signature winning of a foul.

Shinnie is great at getting his body or legs in front of an onrushing defender to buy a free kick.

However, referees are not giving him as many decisions as he used to get.

I can understand why but you can’t just take this mentality for a single player.

Previously when we as referees were “coached” on a certain reoccurring issue in games you were shown examples.

I feel Shinnie has been used as the example for this particular “buying” of a foul.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

