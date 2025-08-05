Revealed: Derek McInnes outlines Hearts’ major advantage over Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: Derek McInnes outlines Hearts’ major advantage over Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes led Hearts to a 2-0 win over the Dons in the Premiership opener at Tynecastle and explains a key edge the Edinburgh club has.

By Sean Wallace
Hearts head coach Derek McInnes during the 2-0 win against Aberdeen at Tynecastle.
Hearts head coach Derek McInnes during the 2-0 win against Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Image by Shutterstock

Hearts boss Derek McInnes has outlined the key advantage his team had over Aberdeen in the build up to their 2-0 win at Tynecastle.

McInnes reckons playing competitive games in the League Cup group stages gave Hearts the edge ahead of the Premiership opener.

Hearts played four League Cup group fixtures and won them all, scoring 16 and conceding only once.

The Tynecastle side also played four pre-season friendlies.

Hearts manager Derek McInnes (R) and Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin (L) shake hands at full time after a 2-0 win.
Hearts manager Derek McInnes (R) and Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin (L) shake hands at full time after a 2-0 win. Image: SNS

In contrast Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen played only three pre-season friendlies before their first competitive game of the season against Hearts.

The Dons lost to English Championship side Ipswich Town (3-1), English Premier League Fulham (4-1) and beat League One Cove Rangers (2-0).

McInnes said: “Having competitive football was an advantage we had over Aberdeen, it has to be said.

“It is not Aberdeen’s fault of course.

“But that is sometimes the flip side of getting involved in the League Cup early on.

“We had League Cup games and a lot of people dismiss that but it builds confidence as well as fitness.

“We try to get the benefit of that.

“Against Aberdeen we followed on from our League Cup performances by coming out of the traps for a strong start.

“We would have taken a 2-0 win before the game against a team of Aberdeen’s quality.”

In the build up to the Aberdeen clash new Hearts investor Tony Bloom said the club have a “very good chance of at least being second” in the Premiership this season.

Hearts bid to finish ‘at least second’

The Brighton owner attended the Tynecastle clash against the Dons.

Hearts have used Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics company to assist with recruitment.

Hearts boss Derek McInnes celebrates after Stuart Findlay scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen.
Hearts boss Derek McInnes celebrates after Stuart Findlay scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Asked about Bloom’s comments, McInnes said: “I knew what Tony was going to say ahead of what you guys (press) heard.

“I have absolutely no problem with that at all.

“There are so many people, including Tony, who are ambitious and want Hearts to be successful as a club.

“He has came in with a fresh pair of eyes and said exactly what he wants.

“He is no different from what we all want at the club, but we have work to do.

“And we have to work well to achieve everything we want as we are coming from a long way back having finished as a top six squad last season.

“We are still working off the same budget that we have the last couple of seasons at Hearts.

“But where Tony, myself and others think we can bridge the gap and get ahead of others is the confidence they have in recruitment.”

Conversation