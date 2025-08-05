Revealed: Derek McInnes outlines Hearts’ major advantage over Aberdeen

Hearts boss Derek McInnes has outlined the key advantage his team had over Aberdeen in the build up to their 2-0 win at Tynecastle.

McInnes reckons playing competitive games in the League Cup group stages gave Hearts the edge ahead of the Premiership opener.

Hearts played four League Cup group fixtures and won them all, scoring 16 and conceding only once.

The Tynecastle side also played four pre-season friendlies.

In contrast Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen played only three pre-season friendlies before their first competitive game of the season against Hearts.

The Dons lost to English Championship side Ipswich Town (3-1), English Premier League Fulham (4-1) and beat League One Cove Rangers (2-0).

McInnes said: “Having competitive football was an advantage we had over Aberdeen, it has to be said.

“It is not Aberdeen’s fault of course.

“But that is sometimes the flip side of getting involved in the League Cup early on.

“We had League Cup games and a lot of people dismiss that but it builds confidence as well as fitness.

“We try to get the benefit of that.

“Against Aberdeen we followed on from our League Cup performances by coming out of the traps for a strong start.

“We would have taken a 2-0 win before the game against a team of Aberdeen’s quality.”

In the build up to the Aberdeen clash new Hearts investor Tony Bloom said the club have a “very good chance of at least being second” in the Premiership this season.

Hearts bid to finish ‘at least second’

The Brighton owner attended the Tynecastle clash against the Dons.

Hearts have used Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics company to assist with recruitment.

Asked about Bloom’s comments, McInnes said: “I knew what Tony was going to say ahead of what you guys (press) heard.

“I have absolutely no problem with that at all.

“There are so many people, including Tony, who are ambitious and want Hearts to be successful as a club.

“He has came in with a fresh pair of eyes and said exactly what he wants.

“He is no different from what we all want at the club, but we have work to do.

“And we have to work well to achieve everything we want as we are coming from a long way back having finished as a top six squad last season.

“We are still working off the same budget that we have the last couple of seasons at Hearts.

“But where Tony, myself and others think we can bridge the gap and get ahead of others is the confidence they have in recruitment.”