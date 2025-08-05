Summer signing Nicolas Milanovic addresses timeframe for new-look Aberdeen to gel

Aberdeen winger Nicolas Milanovic insists there is still “plenty of time” for Jimmy Thelin’s new-look side to gel on the pitch.

The Reds crashed to a 2-0 loss to Hearts in the Premiership opener at Tynecastle in their first competitive game since lifting the Scottish Cup in May.

Australian Milanovic is one of seven summer signings secured by boss Thelin in a bid to strengthen for a campaign with guaranteed European league phase action.

Next up for Thelin’s Dons is a clash against defending league champions Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.

In a high stakes start to the campaign Aberdeen then face Morton away in the League Cup before entering the Europa League play-offs.

The Dons will play either Romania’s FCSB or Kosovo’s Drita in the play-offs on August 21 and 28.

Milanovic on improving chemistry

Milanovic insists the restructured Dons side will quickly click.

He said: “It’s round one and we have plenty of time to improve and gel.

“The chemistry is just going to get better over the next few weeks.

“It’s disappointing to lose to Hearts as we wanted to go there and set the tone early by getting a result.

“We tried our brand of football but credit to Hearts, they played an almost perfect game to the way they wanted.

“Next up is round two against Celtic which is another big game.

“We have to now look forward to that.”

Australian Milanovic made his competitive debut when starting against Hearts.

Signed from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers for around £400,000, the winger’s performance was one positive from a concerning loss in Edinburgh.

Winger relishing ‘hostile’ crowds

The Dons beat competition from a number of European clubs to sign Milanovic who recently secured the prestigious A-League player of the year award.

The result at Tynecastle apart, the winger says he relished the “hostile” Tynecastle atmosphere on his introduction to the Premiership

He said: “Despite the result I really enjoyed it.

“An atmosphere like that is really good as it’s so hostile.

“I feel like I thrive in those moments, especially with the crowd.

“I’m just looking forward to more games like that.

“I’m sure it’ll be like that at home against Celtic.”

Improvements needed to face Celtic

Aberdeen will face Celtic at the weekend for the first time since winning the Scottish Cup final against the Parkhead side in May.

What do the Dons have to improve for the Celtic showdown?

Milanovic said: “I think we’ll just work with the manager.

“We trust him and he’ll put a gameplan in place.

“And we’ll just work on those little things that I felt weren’t great against Hearts.”

Hearts manager Derek McInnes claimed his side had the edge on Aberdeen due to competitive action.

The Tynecastle club had played four League Cup group stage games and four friendlies prior to the Premiership opener.

In contrast, the Reds had no competitive fixtures and only three friendlies – against Ipswich Town (3-1 loss), Fulham (4-1 loss) and Cove Rangers (2-0 win).

On McInnes’ assessment, Milanovic said: “Yeah, I think that’s fair.

“We’ve only had three games up until playing Hearts whilst they had played in the cup.

“They’re maybe a little bit sharper, a little bit game-ready.

“However, over the next few rounds of games that will fix itself for us.”

Shot-shy Aberdeen mustered only one effort on target against Hearts, from Milanovic early in the second half.

That was despite three new signings being played in an attacking position – Milanovic, striker Kusini Yengi and Adil Aouchiche in a number 10 role.

Milanovic positive despite defeat

However, Milanovic reckons there were positive signs after the break that Thelin’s side are on the right track.

He said: “We were definitely better in the second half.

“Hearts maybe caught us a bit by surprise in the first 15-20 minutes.

“They came out with real intensity and won a lot of the second balls, a lot of the tackles.

“And we were second to a lot of things.

“There were positives for us in the second half.

“We had some good chances to get back in the game and we didn’t take them.

“Those were the defining moments that we didn’t take.”