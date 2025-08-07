Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers signing target update for Europa League play-offs

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he will leave no stone unturned in the bid to qualify for the league phase of the Europa League.

And that includes adding further signings before the UEFA deadline.

The Dons will face Romania’s FCSB or Kosovo’s Drita in the play-off with ties set to be played at Pittodrie on August 21 and away on August 28.

FCSB host Drita in Romania in the champions path third qualifying round first leg tonight (Thursday).

The tie will be played at the current Romanian league champion’s 55,000 capacity National Arena in Bucharest.

The return leg will be played on Thursday, August 14 at the 14,000 Pristina City Stadium in the Kosovan capital.

Thelin has already secured seven signings during the summer transfer window.

However, the Dons boss and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are actively working on securing further transfer targets to bolster the Europa League bid.

The Reds have been locked in talks with Italian giants AC Milan on a move for striker Marko Lazetic.

Serbian under-21 international Lazetic is understood to be keen on a switch to Aberdeen.

However, a potential stumbling block could be AC Milan’s sell-on clause demands.

The Italian club want to recoup some of the £3.5million paid to Red Star Belgrade for Lazetic.

The deadline for registering new signings for the Europa League play-offs is 11pm on Friday, August 15.

Thelin delivers transfer target update

However there is a further extension available to that deadline for the play-offs.

Clubs can also register a maximum of two new eligible players by 11pm the day before the first leg.

That is provided the quota of locally trained players is met.

On the bid to secure further summer signings, Thelin said: “There is always processes around the team in the transfer windows.

“Exactly what will happen is difficult to say.

“But we are working on things as the window remains open, whilst also preparing for the game (Celtic) at the weekend.”

Asked if he anticipated new signings being completed in time for the Europa League play-off, Thelin replied: “We have work ongoing.

“But it is difficult to say exactly what will happen, but we have some ideas.”

Whilst ramping up the bid to land transfer targets Thelin’s focus will also be on the Euro clash between FCSB and Drita.

No stone left unturned in Euro bid

FCSB have won back-to-back Romanian titles but crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers to Macedonian club Shkendija.

Former Spurs centre-back Vlad Chiricheș, capped 77 times by Romania, is a key player for FCSB.

Kosovo champions Drita have never reached the league stage of a European competition.

Asked if he will send a scout to the first leg in Romania, Thelin said: “We are going to make sure preparations are really good for these European games.

“We will know as much as possible about these two teams ahead of playing one of them.

“All my focus had been on Hearts (2-0 loss) and is now on Celtic at the weekend.

“But we will also look forward to that games in Europe.”

Three of Thelin’s seven summer signings started the loss to Hearts – striker Kusini Yengi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and on loan Sunderland winger Adil Aouchiche.

Summer additions centre-back Alfie Dorrington, midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson and keeper Nick Suman were unused substitutes at Tynecastle.

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, signed from German second tier Schalke, has yet to feature for the Dons due to injury.

Gyamfi is set to be ruled out for the Europa League play-offs.

Thelin insists the transfer window additions are quickly adapting to the club.

On the summer signings, he said: “Everyone is growing all the time, and we need to.

“We will be ready for the (Celtic) game but we need to improve on some things.”