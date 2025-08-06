Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will not let transfer speculation become a distraction

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will not allow interest in his players to become a distraction as he bids to get the Dons off the mark in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons have turned down offers from English Championship side Luton Town for winger Shayden Morris.

But Thelin has told his squad it is important they keep their focus on the club while they are at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss said: “I don’t go into specific players, but of course we have good players and other clubs have eyes on our players also.

‘That’s the reality we live in.

“But as long as you’re a player, a manager, you have to always focus where you are. Otherwise, you stop growing and performing.

“It’s important to always stay in the moment and then what happens, after you’re controlling one way, that will happen.

“But when you’re a player or a manager, you have to focus where you are.”

Contract talks continue with Morris

The Dons are keen to keep Morris, who is in the final year of his contract, at Pittodrie.

Talks are ongoing with the former Fleetwood Town attacker, who was named club player of the year after a breakthrough season in the last campaign, at the club.

But the Aberdeen manager is keeping his cards close to his chest.

When asked if there had been progress with Morris’ contract talks Thelin said: “I think it’s a question for (director of football) Steven (Gunn), but we have ongoing talks with a lot of players.

“I think we always have dialogue with all our players and when the time is right, the time is right.

“Let’s see.”

Thelin prepared to be patient in pursuit of new players

While Aberdeen are working to keep Morris at Pittodrie the Dons are also trying to add to their squad this month.

Strengthening the attack is the top priority at Pittodrie with talks with AC Milan about Serbian striker Marko Lazetic ongoing.

But Thelin’s priority is ensuring his players are ready for the club’s first home game of the new Premiership season against league champions Celtic on Sunday.

He said: “It’s difficult to speculate. I think we’re taking it day by day now, week by week and the window is still one month away from closing.

“The window is open, so you never know if someone comes in to be a player or if you need to rebalance your squad or whatever.

“So that’s why it’s so difficult to see what’s going to happen in the future.

“We have to focus on now.

“We have a competitive game on Sunday and then the rest of the things are going on in the background.

“As long as the window is open, it’s ongoing work. When everybody’s aligned, they’re aligned then things happen.

“Even when the window is closed, the recruitment department keeps working to the next window.”