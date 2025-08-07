Aberdeen v Celtic countdown: Two teams with points to prove at Pittodrie

Stick or twist is the conundrum facing both Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as the two sides prepare to meet at Pittodrie this weekend.

We are only one game into the new Premiership season but already the respective forwards leading the line for these two clubs are being studied closely.

For the Dons, Kusini Yengi was given the centre forward role on his debut at Hearts on Monday but the Australian attacker struggled in front of goal.

Two squandered chances, one from six yards out with only Jambos goalkeeper Zander Clark to beat, made for a frustrating and somewhat ineffective first outing for the former Portsmouth attacker.

A day earlier at Celtic Park, Celtic striker Adam Idah endured a similarly toothless afternoon in front of goal as the champions started their season with a 1-0 win against St Mirren.

The Hoops paid a reported £8.5million for the striker a year ago but Idah has yet to establish himself at Celtic Park.

Idah has been in Scottish football longer than his Aberdeen counterpart but it’s fair to say both men have work to do to convince their respective support they are the men for the job.

Thelin may be tempted into a formation change again

Sunday’s 12.30pm meeting will be the first time the clubs have faced each other since the dramatic events of the Scottish Cup final at Hampden in May.

The Dons ended their 35-year wait to win the cup with a penalty shootout victory against Rodgers’ men, denying the Hoops a domestic treble in the process.

Aberdeen’s famous win was achieved following a surprise change of approach from Dons boss Thelin as he abandoned his 4-2-3-1 formation which he had used all season in favour of a 3-5-2 approach at the National Stadium.

The big question for Dons fans is whether their manager will go with three at the back again or go back to the back four which started the campaign with the 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Monday?

There’s certainly evidence to consider switching things up again at Pittodrie.

St Mirren also deployed a three-man defence at Celtic Park on Sunday and came close to taking a point back to Paisley with Luke McCowan’s deflected strike three minutes from time undoing their efforts.

Aberdeen’s change of shape in May for the final also proved effective and Thelin will have a couple of reasons for being tempted to try it again.

Firstly, it kept the Dons in the game. Daizen Maeda, so often the scourge of Aberdeen, was kept quiet for long spells down Celtic’s left flank at Hampden while Nicky Devlin’s surprise return at left back nullified Nicolas Kuhn’s contribution on the other side.

Secondly, by keeping the tie alive, substitutes Pape Habib Gueye and Shayden Morris were given and took their opportunity to change the game as the Dons came from behind to take the final to penalties.

Have lessons been learned?

There is one huge caveat to be considered, however, and that’s the universal truth no two games are the same.

Celtic will go 4-3-3 as usual but they have different threats, new and old, heading to Pittodrie.

The left side of the Hoops team looks a formidable challenge for any team with Kieran Tierney back at the club from Arsenal as a rampaging left back.

In front of him on Sunday was Reo Hatate, a key player who missed the cup final defeat to the Dons, with Maeda just ahead on the left of the front three.

If Rodgers goes with the same line-up stopping the overlap and interchange between those three men will be pivotal this weekend.

There’s a new threat down the right too in Benjamin Nygren who was denied a debut goal against St Mirren by the post.

For the Dons, there are new threats too, all with points to prove.

Cup final heroes Kevin Nisbet and Gueye are gone but Nicolas Milanovic’s solid showing against Hearts suggests his head-to-head with Tierney should make for fascinating viewing.

Adil Aouchiche will be expected to provide the creative spark while Yengi has a chance to redeem himself on his competitive Pittodrie debut if given the chance.

Topi Keskinen will also be looking to make a bigger contribution following a poor showing at Tynecastle.

That’s assuming the manager doesn’t change formation of course. If he does, then some of the forward thinking players will drop out.