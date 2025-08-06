Romania’s FCSB – where owner picks team – and Kosovo history-makers Drita: Expert Q&A on Aberdeen’s potential Europa League play-off rivals

Aberdeen’s two potential Europa League play-off opponents, Romanian champions FCSB and Kosovo’s Drita, play the first leg of their third qualifying round tie in Bucharest on Thursday.

On the eve of the opening clash between the Reds’ potential rivals, I spoke to experts on both sides to gather the key information on their clubs.

The winners will progress to meet Aberdeen on Thursday, August 21, at Pittodrie, with the return leg – and Red Army away trip – set for Thursday, August 28.

Sergiu Alexandru is a journalist for Gazeta Sporturilor – Romania’s biggest sports newspaper – while Adenis Haliti works for Kosovan Superleague winners Drita.

What is mood like around FCSB/Drita going into their Europa League third qualifying round tie?

Sergiu: “Very upset – FCSB didn’t expect to lose in Champions League qualifying. They were big favourites against Shkendija, but that draw didn’t go as they planned (3-1 aggregate loss in second round).

“They have four losses in a row (and five out of six). They lost the second game in the (CL) first qualifying round (to IC Escaldes), they then lost in the Romanian championship.

“They lost both games against Shkendija and then again in Romania against Dinamo – their biggest rival.

“So the mood is not the best. The players are upset, the general manager is also upset, so it’s not a pleasant time for FCSB right now.

“Also the fans are a little bit upset, and FCSB doesn’t expect a big crowd for the game on Thursday – on Tuesday, there were like 6,000 tickets sold, so there’s not a lot of interest.

“But they’re still a favourite on paper at least (v Drita), and let’s hope they can turn this moment around and keep going in the qualifying rounds.

“CFR Cluj was their first official game of the year in the Super Cup of Romania. Cluj is a big team, also a strong team, and they (FCSB) played really well. They looked like last year. Nobody saw this period coming.

“They have the same squad – actually, they bought (forward) Dennis Politic from their rival (Dinamo). The best player from the rival, and added another defender.

“They looked very good at the start of the season, but something happened, and no one understands what happened.

“They have a few injuries – they didn’t have their main striker, Denis Alibec, for the Shkendija games and maybe that was a downside.

“Alibec played the second game but wasn’t quite in shape.”

Adenis: “Drita is the first (Kosovan) club to reach the third round of Europa League qualification. as well as the second round of Champions League qualifying, when we played against Copenhagen (3-0 aggregate loss), so we’re feeling quite good.

“It’s an honour – just a couple of years back the Kosovo Federation was accepted as part of the Uefa and Fifa family so for this quite short period, managing to achieve these results, the feeling is good.

“Success would be reaching the league phase in the Conference League (guaranteed if Drita reach Europa play-off round).

“Nevertheless, we didn’t come here to Bucharest with a white flag, that’s for sure.

“(Against Copenhagen) in (CL) second round qualification, we were the underdogs, and we know what kind of club FCSB is – it has a tradition, it has a higher budget, higher standards, etc. – so we can say that would be the situation (again).”

What has the reaction to the Aberdeen play-off round draw been?

Sergiu: “Because of the last results, I think people in Romania are more precautious thinking about the next round. They’re optimistic, but not so euphoric.”

Adenis: “Of course, it (playing Aberdeen) would be an honour.

“Firstly, it would be great to achieve qualifying into the play-offs.

“We (Drita) know a bit about Aberdeen. We know about the history, the club, etc.”

What tactics do FCSB/Drita use?

Sergiu: “FCSB are playing a 4-2-3-1 tactic, with two defensive midfielders – one is (Vlad) Chiriches, who played at Tottenham. The other one is (Adrian) Sut, he was one of the best players last season, but now he has some bad games. He’s not in the best form.

“The team like to press, to not let the opponent play with the ball from the defenders. They like to recover it fast.

“FCSB doesn’t like when teams don’t give them space in the offence. Although FCSB has good players that can take one player out by dribbling or something like that, they like to have spaces to play fast football.

“They don’t like when the (opposition) defenders are in a crowded area in front of the goalkeeping area.”

Adenis: “I would be aiming for a counter-attacks style of game (against FCSB). Realistically, the pressure is on their side.

“We’re not talking about the same clubs, Copenhagen against FSCB, but if we add the latest results, and domestically, in the domestic Romanian league, and the Uefa Champions League, I am expecting that kind of game (with Drita).”

What is FCSB/Drita’s manager like?

Sergiu: “He (FCSB boss Elias Charalambous) is a very nice guy, he’s a very polite guy, a very calm guy. One of the nicest managers in Romania.

“He has a good relationship with the players, he knows how to create a united team, and they have a very good atmosphere when the things are going well.

“His main problem is the owner – he’s calling the shots, he decides the team, he decides the substitutions.

“After every game he goes live on TV, and he says: “I changed this one (player) because I was upset with him… I changed this one because I didn’t like how he passed the ball…”

“Before the games, he says the team on TV! He’ll say: ‘We’re going to play like this, like this and like this.’

“I think in Romania there are many owners who do that, but discreetly.

“It’s an issue for the coach, because although he prepares the team very well, he trains them, he has some routines in the game that you can see, (but) the opponent knows the team before the game from TV.”

Adenis: “(Drita manager Zekirija Ramadani) is strict, and at the same time, he is very open in terms of managing a very comfortable atmosphere within the lads.

“He is quite detailed.”

Three key FCSB/Drita players – and why they stand out

Sergiu: Florin Tanase, the number 10 (for FCSB). It depends, but mostly he plays as a left winger. But he can also play as a centre midfielder, offensive midfielder, behind the striker.

“He has good technique, he has good shooting.

“If he’s in form, I would say also Denis Alibec, the main striker. It depends on how well he will get in the best shape, as he still has some recovery (to do).

“If I have to mention another player, I would say the left-back, Risto Radunovic – he’s a very good player and he possesses a good level of pace.

“He was very good last season, helping the team.”

Adenis: “First of all for Drita would be our left-back Raddy Ovouka, a Congo international.

“He has stamina, he’s clever, and can play both defensively and offensively on the line.

“He stands out because of his quality and the way he approaches the game without fear.

“Ovouka gave away two penalties in Copenhagen, but nevertheless, I mean, it could happen to anybody.

“Another one would be Liridon Balaj, the number 10, the right forward.

“He is a new signing.

“He stands out for his speed and being quite technical – he’s the guy that maybe creates for the team.

“(Another) experience-wise, stamina, pushing forward the team, playing in a couple positions – defensive midfielder, offensive midfielder – would be our current captain, Rron Broja, number four.

“He has settled his roots in the club for the last two or three years.”

How many FCSB/Drita supporters would travel to Pittodrie?

Sergiu: “The tickets (allocation) FCSB will get, they’ll be full at least.”

Adenis: “Zero (as no Drita fans will travel from Kosovo). Or probably some Albanians living in Scotland.”

How would the experience be for away Aberdeen fans in Romania/Kosovo?

Sergiu: “Very nice – all the away fans that are coming to Bucharest, they’re enjoying the stadium, they enjoy the town.

“They find the beer to be cheap and good, so in the old town we always have, on the morning of the game, a lot of people going around the bars and the restaurants in the city centre drinking and singing.

“The FCSB fans are very, very calm. They’re very loud and they’re encouraging the team, but there’ll be no trouble for the fans.

“You also are not allowed drinking alcohol or things like that in the stadiums (in Romania).

“The stadium is not quite in the city centre, but there are a lot of buses and subways that you can take – when Olympiacos team came here, the fans had buses which took them from the city centre to the stadium.”

Adenis: “Drita would play Aberdeen in Pristina (the capital of Kosovo).

“I think it would be a good atmosphere. It would be very good for the Aberdeen fans.

“As for the overall atmosphere, I wouldn’t see any issues in that matter in terms of potential clashes or something.

“Probably you have seen the previous game with Copenhagen that some incidents happened, but this came out after nationalistic chants about the political situation between Kosovo and Serbia.

“This is, let’s say, this is what we are feeling right now also in Bucharest – that tension.

“Other than that, no issues.

“There are no troubles that I could imagine would happen, especially with, let’s say, Scotland and this part of Europe.”