Jack Milne insists Aberdeen will not be so naive on European return

Dons defender believes lessons have been learned from last campaign as his side prepare for their Europa League play-off.

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne insists the Dons will not be so naïve on their return to European football.

Jimmy Thelin’s side will face the winners of the third qualifying round tie between FSCB of Romania and Drita of Kosovo in the play-off round of the Europa League later this month.

Group stage football in Europe is guaranteed from September for the Dons regardless of the outcome of the play-off.

The Dons last competed in the Conference League campaign in 2023 and found juggling European and domestic commitments challenging.

Former boss Barry Robson won just one, his first of the six games his side played after a group game.

Defender Jack Milne of Aberdeen in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
But Milne, who was part of the Dons squad which took part, says lessons have been learned.

He said: “I think we’re not as naive as we were.

“For the guys who were here for the last campaign it was a huge learning curve.

“We know what to expect in terms of the schedule and the importance of your recovery.

“When you’re playing on a Thursday then playing on a Sunday again, the recovery is so important.

“We need to be ready for every game.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, if it’s a brilliant European team away or if it’s Kilmarnock away, then it doesn’t matter.

“It’s the same application and trying to get the same result.”

‘We’ll be more ready this time’

Anticipation is building at Pittodrie as the Dons await their play-off round opponents.

Milne is excited at the prospect of returning to the European stage, but the defender knows striking a balance between Europe and the Premiership matches is crucial.

Jack Milne in action in the pre-season friendly against Ipswich Town. Image: Shutterstock
The 22year-old said: “Obviously we know the league is super important.

“I think the last time we were in Europe, we did well, but then in the league, we slipped in terms of consistency and the playing so many games.

“We struggled to manage it a wee bit. But I think we’ll be more ready this time.

“It’s just about getting that balance and trying to perform every single game. We’re feeling really positive.

“I think Europe is a great experience.

“We know it will be tough, but the chance to go to different stadiums for the fans as well, and to be abroad in different parts of the world, is amazing.”

Squad rotation will be crucial

One area in particular where the Dons will look to improve is squad rotation.

Former manager Robson kept changes to a minimum for the domestic matches which followed European games, but Milne knows every player will have a role to play in the months ahead.

He said: “It’s going to take everyone, the whole squad. It’s not just going to be 11 players.

“There’s going to have to be changes because of the number of games and the amount of demand that’s put on our bodies with all that.

“It’ll be exciting, but we’re going to need everyone.”

