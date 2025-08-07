Aberdeen issue warning to fans after being hit by SPFL sanction for illegal pyrotechnic use against Celtic at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen issue warning to fans after being hit by SPFL sanction for illegal pyrotechnic use against Celtic at Pittodrie

The SPFL have sanctioned Aberdeen for a pyrotechnic display during the Pittodrie clash against Celtic at Pittodrie in May.

By Sean Wallace
An aerial view of Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, ahead of the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic in May.
Aberdeen have warned fans the club could be hit by increasingly more punitive sanctions if the illegal use of pyrotechnics at Pittodrie continues.

The Dons warn the SPFL have adopted a “zero-tolerance” use of pyros and increased sanctions could lead to fans being locked out of games and potential fines.

Aberdeen have been hit by an SPFL sanction for an illegal and unsupervised  pyrotechnic display before the 5-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie in May.

The Reds were cited after the ignition of at least 14 strobe effect devices by a small number of fans in the Merkland Stand (Red Shed) in the lead up to the match.

Celtic's Johnny Kenny (left) scores their side's fourth goal of a 5-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
The scheduled kick-off was delayed by the pyrotechnics.

The sanction imposed is a suspended partial closure of sections of the Merkland Stand, consisting of 200 seats, for one match.

That is subject to any similar “dangerous” pyrotechnic incidents at Pittodrie with the suspended sanction in place until June 30, 2026.

An Aberdeen FC statement said: “To be clear, if there are any future incidents of orchestrated and/or dangerous pyrotechnic use in the Merkland Stand by fans prior to 30 June 2026, the league will enforce temporary closures in that stand.

“This will lock out fans, with the potential for no matchday tickets in the Red Shed for one match, and some season ticket holders in that area having to be rehoused in other parts of the ground.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Pittodrie Premiership defeat to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
“This is the first step on a potential sliding scale of punitive sanctions open to the SPFL, which could get more onerous, resulting in more fans being locked out at games, costing the club significant revenue in the shape of possible fines and/or missed ticketing revenue if there are further incidents of this nature.

“AFC has, in the last 18 months, employed Stephen McCormick as supporter experience manager, and together with a fantastic group of volunteers and the Fans Project, he has carried out some brilliant work to improve the matchday atmosphere.

“Including flags, banners, displays and even controlled, safety-approved firework displays before some matches.

“These have all been well received, with our aim of trying to bring some of that same visual spectacle to matches without the obvious safety risks.

“We want that to continue.

“However, the SPFL have made it absolutely clear to us they will not accept orchestrated and dangerous pyrotechnic ignitions by fans in the stands and, like numerous other clubs, will take real and serious action against any clubs where it happens.”

‘Zero-tolerance’ policy from SPFL

Aberdeen warn the SPFL have adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy on the illegal use of pyrotechnics.

The Dons also underline anyone found in possession of or using a pyro device will face criminal action and face a banning order.

The Aberdeen FC statement continued: “They (SPFL) will adopt a zero-tolerance policy.

“They have reiterated to the club in the strongest possible terms that the possession and use of fireworks, smoke bombs, firecrackers, and all pyrotechnics are illegal and strictly prohibited.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson and Celtic's Callum McGregor compete for the ball at Pittodrie.
“These items pose a serious risk to spectator safety.

“Anyone caught in possession of or using a pyro device will face criminal action, may receive a banning order and risk being banned from Pittodrie.

Aberdeen FC enjoy a brilliant, colourful and noisy support, and we are so immensely grateful for that.

“We would plead for everyone’s cooperation in ensuring there are no further incidents similar to the Celtic match on May 14.

“This will ensure there is no risk of any spectator safety and no prospect of stand closures and potentially innocent Dons fans having to miss the match because of it.”

