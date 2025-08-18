Winger Nicolas Milanovic assesses Aberdeen’s readiness for Europa League play-offs as he prepares for ‘exciting’ moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winger Nicolas Milanovic assesses Aberdeen’s readiness for Europa League play-offs as he prepares for ‘exciting’ moment

Aberdeen summer signing Nicolas Milanovic admits featuring in the play-offs in Europe seemed a distant dream only two years ago when he was battling to make an impact in the Australian top-flight.

Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic against Ipswich Town in a friendly.
Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic against Ipswich Town in a friendly. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen winger Nicolas Milanovic says the prospect of featuring in the play-off stage in Europe felt unrealistic only two years ago.

In 2023, the 23-year-old had yet to establish himself in Australian football having recently signed for A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

Fast forward 24 months and the Dons summer signing is set to be a key component in Aberdeen’s bid to reach the league phase of the Europa League.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi celebrates with Nicolas Milanovic after scoring to make it 2-0 against Morton.
Aberdeen’s Kusini Yengi celebrates with Nicolas Milanovic after scoring to make it 2-0 against Morton. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen will face Romanian side FCSB in the play-off first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday, with the return a week later.

The Dons have only previously played in the league phase of European competition twice – the UEFA Cup in 2007-08 and the Conference League in 2023-24.

Jimmy Thelin’s side are guaranteed European league action regardless of the outcome of the play-off against FCSB.

Victory secures a Europa League spot and eight guaranteed league matches up to mid-January.

Aberdeen will be ready for play-off

Even if the Dons lose, they have the safety net of dropping into the Conference League, with six guaranteed matches before late December.

Milanovic insists the Reds will be ready for the fight to qualify for the Europa League.

Nicolas Milanovic of Aberdeen holds off Hearts' Claudio Braga in the 2-0 loss at Tynecastle.
Nicolas Milanovic of Aberdeen holds off Hearts’ Claudio Braga in the 2-0 loss at Tynecastle. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “As a kid from Australia, I didn’t really expect two years ago to be playing in a Europa League play-off.

“The play-off is hopefully a personal achievement I’ve got coming my way.

“It’s exciting.

“I think our team’s going to be more than ready for the play-off.

“I don’t know if it’s a favourable or unfavourable draw, but we’ll just go in there wanting to win, of course.”

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of European clubs to sign Milanovic for around £4o0,000 from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Pushing for Australia senior cap

It is a club record transfer fee for the Australian top-flight club.

The right-sided winger penned a three-year contract with Aberdeen holding the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Milanovic arrived at Pittodrie on a high, having secured the A-League player of the year award.

The winger became the first ever Western Sydney Wanderers player to win the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal for player of the year.

It was reward for a season where the Australian under-23 cap scored 12 goals and delivered six assists.

Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Australia is battling for the ball with Abdallah Sirelkhatimh of Qatar during an AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group A match in 2024.
Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Australia is battling for the ball with Abdallah Sirelkhatimh of Qatar during an AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group A match in 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

His form also secured a debut call-up to the Australia senior international squad for a 10-day training camp in Abu Dhabi this summer.

However, he did not make Socceroos’ boss Tony Popovic’s final squad for the key World Cup qualifiers against Japan (1-0 win) and Saudi Arabia (2-1 win).

Victory in those games secured Australia’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Playing in the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, is a target for Milanovic.

Euro platform for World Cup dream

And starring in the high-profile European league phase could push him further on to the radar of national boss Popovic.

Milanovic, who has started all three of Aberdeen’s games so far this season, said:  “I’ve still yet to make my first cap for Australia.

“I’ve been around it, but just haven’t made that cap yet.

“That is another personal goal of mine. to thrive this seson and hopefully it will get me there.

Celtic's Reo Hatate (L) and Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie.
Celtic’s Reo Hatate (L) and Aberdeen’s Nicolas Milanovic in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“And there is also obviously the World Cup.

“That is a big, big ambition of mine.

“I think everyone dreams of being in the World Cup.

“Hopefully club success brings that.

“I just want to do well at Aberdeen and do as much as I can for the team.

“And hopefully that will get me there (to the World Cup).”

 

