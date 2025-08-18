Winger Nicolas Milanovic assesses Aberdeen’s readiness for Europa League play-offs as he prepares for ‘exciting’ moment

Aberdeen winger Nicolas Milanovic says the prospect of featuring in the play-off stage in Europe felt unrealistic only two years ago.

In 2023, the 23-year-old had yet to establish himself in Australian football having recently signed for A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

Fast forward 24 months and the Dons summer signing is set to be a key component in Aberdeen’s bid to reach the league phase of the Europa League.

Aberdeen will face Romanian side FCSB in the play-off first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday, with the return a week later.

The Dons have only previously played in the league phase of European competition twice – the UEFA Cup in 2007-08 and the Conference League in 2023-24.

Jimmy Thelin’s side are guaranteed European league action regardless of the outcome of the play-off against FCSB.

Victory secures a Europa League spot and eight guaranteed league matches up to mid-January.

Aberdeen will be ready for play-off

Even if the Dons lose, they have the safety net of dropping into the Conference League, with six guaranteed matches before late December.

Milanovic insists the Reds will be ready for the fight to qualify for the Europa League.

He said: “As a kid from Australia, I didn’t really expect two years ago to be playing in a Europa League play-off.

“The play-off is hopefully a personal achievement I’ve got coming my way.

“It’s exciting.

“I think our team’s going to be more than ready for the play-off.

“I don’t know if it’s a favourable or unfavourable draw, but we’ll just go in there wanting to win, of course.”

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of European clubs to sign Milanovic for around £4o0,000 from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Pushing for Australia senior cap

It is a club record transfer fee for the Australian top-flight club.

The right-sided winger penned a three-year contract with Aberdeen holding the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Milanovic arrived at Pittodrie on a high, having secured the A-League player of the year award.

The winger became the first ever Western Sydney Wanderers player to win the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal for player of the year.

It was reward for a season where the Australian under-23 cap scored 12 goals and delivered six assists.

His form also secured a debut call-up to the Australia senior international squad for a 10-day training camp in Abu Dhabi this summer.

However, he did not make Socceroos’ boss Tony Popovic’s final squad for the key World Cup qualifiers against Japan (1-0 win) and Saudi Arabia (2-1 win).

Victory in those games secured Australia’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Playing in the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, is a target for Milanovic.

Euro platform for World Cup dream

And starring in the high-profile European league phase could push him further on to the radar of national boss Popovic.

Milanovic, who has started all three of Aberdeen’s games so far this season, said: “I’ve still yet to make my first cap for Australia.

“I’ve been around it, but just haven’t made that cap yet.

“That is another personal goal of mine. to thrive this seson and hopefully it will get me there.

“And there is also obviously the World Cup.

“That is a big, big ambition of mine.

“I think everyone dreams of being in the World Cup.

“Hopefully club success brings that.

“I just want to do well at Aberdeen and do as much as I can for the team.

“And hopefully that will get me there (to the World Cup).”