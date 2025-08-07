Aberdeen move step closer to finding out Europa League play-off opponents after thrilling FCSB v Drita first leg

Aberdeen’s two potential Europa League play-off opponents, Romania’s FCSB and Drita, met in Bucharest on Thursday for their third qualifying round clash first leg.

It was a thriller at Arena Nationala, with underdogs Drita going 2-0 in front early in the second period, when Arb Manaj added to Veton Tusha’s opening period goal.

However, Daniel Birligea and then Daniel Gravoac hauled the home side level, and hitman Birligea then converted a penalty in the 94th minute to complete the turnaround.

Despite needing a stoppage time winner to end a run of four straight defeats across domestic and European action, the Romanian champions are now in the driver’s seat to progress ahead of the sides’ second meeting in Kosovo next week, with Drita’s Euro games taking place at the national stadium in capital Pristina, rather than Gjilan.

The winners will take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie two Thursdays from now (August 21), with the return scheduled for the following week (Thursday, August 28).