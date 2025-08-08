LIVE: Aberdeen pre-match press conference ahead of Celtic’s Pittodrie visit

Aberdeen’s pre-match press conference for Sunday’s Pittodrie Premiership match with Celtic will be held at Cormack Park on Friday at 1.30pm – and we’re bringing you the key updates from manager Jimmy Thelin LIVE.

The Dons kicked-off their 2025/26 campaign away at Hearts on Monday night, going down 2-0 in a performance which has been picked over by fans in the days since.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic – who beat St Mirren 1-0 on Saturday to kick-off their top-flight season – head to the Granite City this weekend, as Thelin’s team take on the challenge of getting their first points on the board at the expense of the champions.

Team news, incoming and outgoing transfers, reflections on the showing at Tynecastle, and on the last Aberdeen v Hoops meeting – the Dons’ Scottish Cup win at Hampden in May, of course! – are all likely to feature in Friday’s presser.

All done at Cormack Park

The Aberdeen pre-match conference before the Celtic match is done and dusted.

Catch up on the key Jimmy Thelin updates and thoughts below, and keep your eyes peeled for further in-depth interview pieces from Sean Wallace with boss Thelin and Dons right-back Alexander Jensen.

Dons boss on Celtic

1.46pm: Finally, ahead of this Sunday’s visit from the Rodgers’ Hoops, Thelin tells the media: “It’s going to be entertaining, for sure.

“We know how Celtic play and we want to grow in our part. It’s going to be a high-intensity game.

“This league is really competitive, and every game you have to have a certain level of energy and effort to deserve a victory.

“We know Celtic’s quality and capacity, so we know we have to be at our best to get what we want.”

Thelin defends Aberdeen striker Yengi after Hearts game criticism

1.44pm: Thelin on frontman Yengi missing chances in a frustrating evening against Hearts: “I think he will grow.

“He was there in the situations – that’s the first thing. You have to arrive to the chances, then, in time, get sharper.

“It’s difficult to say ‘we missed chances’ – we also got two goals against us.

“We have to start there. Be better in the way we defend and protect our own goal.”

Team news remains the same…

1.41pm: Thelin tells the press it’s still just centre-back Kristers Tobers and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi who are unavailable due to injury for the Celtic clash.

Both have “leg issues” and “mid-September” is their current return prognosis, Thelin adds.

Thelin’s regular transfer update

1.41pm: Asked about signing during the current transfer window, and whether the Dons squad is currently weaker than the end of last season, Thelin said: “We always think we are going to get better and progress in every window.

“You have to train some parts and the time together is important, but also sometimes you need recruitment also to help the team to get better.”

Are Aberdeen close to any more signings? Thelin added: “I always say, in the window you can’t control exactly what happens, but we have a lot of people working hard to always try to improve on the squad – but what will happen is difficult to say.”

Is Thelin frustrated to still be waiting for signings? He says he isn’t.

“Everyone is so aligned in what we want to do,” Thelin said.

“It has to be the right player, not just a player, and we know what we’re trying to do, find the right profiles in how we build the squad.

“It’s not frustration.

“We know it’s a difficult market and everybody is doing the best they can do – trying to nail the things we want to happen. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t happen.”

Scottish Cup final won’t have bearing at Pittodrie – Thelin

1.39pm: Thelin doesn’t think May’s Scottish Cup final success will have any bearing against champions Celtic on Sunday – “It’s a new game, a new season, and we believe in things we’ve practised on and tried to evolve in our team.

“They have some new players also, but still there’s a clear identity in what they want to do.”

Under way at Cormack Park

1.39pm: Dons boss Jimmy Thelin got his Aberdeen v Celtic pre-match presser under way with some further reflections on Monday’s defeat to Hearts.

He said: “I still think we have things to improve.

“We created some good chances, but they were better in the small moments, the duels, and that’s why they went on to win the game.

“We have to be a little bit sharper to get a result (against Celtic).

“Of course, it’s a different game – but still in the 50/50, one on one situations, we have to take one more step to get a better performance and better results.”

Aberdeen training pictures from Friday

1.20pm: Just before we get under way with the Aberdeen v Celtic pre-match press conference at Cormack Park, the weekly Dons training pictures have dropped.

Here’s who was snapped:

Last game against Celtic wasn’t half bad…

12.25pm: Regardless of the results in their season-opener, Aberdeen do have a reason to feel good about themselves going into Sunday’s game v Celtic – namely a fantastic penalty shoot-out Scottish Cup final victory over the Hoops back in May!

The Dons last league win against Celtic was seven years ago, however.

At Pittodrie, the top-flight victory drought has stretched to nine years, so it’s a tough task this weekend.

Celtic fans have been complaining their board still have to replace departed stars including wideman Nicolas Kuhn in the summer window.

But rampaging left-back Kieran Tierney rejoined from Premier League Arsenal in the summer, and everyone is aware how good the Scotland international can be.

Should Aberdeen lose on Sunday, it will be the first time the Dons have lost their opening two league games of the campaign since 2003 under Steve Paterson.

Tynecastle fallout for Kusini Yengi

12.07pm: One item sure to come back up at Cormack Park on Friday lunchtime is Aberdeen’s showing in Monday evening’s 2-0 loss to Hearts.

My colleague Paul Third’s analysis was there were “three areas of concern from the loss” for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin:

New Aberdeen no.9 Kusini Yengi’s performance, where he was let down by heavy touches and wasteful finishing before coming off early for youngster Fletcher Boyd.

An anonymous outing for Finnish international winger Topi Keskinen, with little attacking impact and a tough shift against Derek McInnes’ Hearts back-five/wing-backs.

An apparent lack of match sharpness in the Reds’ first competitive game of the campaign, characterised by being second to loose balls and a lot of stray passing.

In the days since the loss, Yengi has, rightly or wrongly, taken the brunt of fans’ ire and it already feels like the big Australian international striker has an uphill battle to convince supporters he can be their team’s main man this season.

But, according to our columnist, Dons scoring legend Joe Harper, it is WRONG to make Yengi the “fall-guy” for the defeat to Hearts.

King Joey thinks Aberdeen’s timidity at Tynecastle was their biggest issue, and added “the Dons’ problems ran far deeper than a couple of squandered opportunities.”

Bucharest for Aberdeen?

11.33am: Before I go back to the matter at hand, the continuation of Aberdeen’s fledgling Premiership season on Sunday, there was a bit of a steer on who they could face in their August 21/28 Europa League play-off round tie on Thursday night.

The Dons’ two potential rivals for a spot in the league phase of the second-tier Continental competition, Romanian champions FCSB and Kosovan champions Drita, met in Bucharest for their third qualifying round first leg.

It was a thriller – underdogs Drita were 2-0 in front early in the second period, when Arb Manaj added to Veton Tusha’s opening period goal.

However, Daniel Birligea and then Daniel Gravoac hauled the home side level, and hitman Birligea then converted a penalty in the 94th minute to complete the turnaround.

FCSB now have the advantage heading into the return in Kosovo next week.

Whoever progresses, they will be at Pittodrie on Thursday, August 21, before hosting Aberdeen and the Red Army the following week.

Team news

11.10am: We learned at last Friday’s pre-match press conference, before the Hearts game, centre-half Tobers and summer left-back addition Emmanuel Gyamfi are expected to be unavailable until around the end of this month due to their injuries.

The exact nature of those injuries Thelin will not disclose – but neither will be in contention for the Celtic game, based on last week’s update.

One interesting omission for the squad at Tynecastle was forward Peter Ambrose, who came on and scored a consolation in the pre-season friendly defeat to Ipswich Town a couple of weeks ago.

Whether it was a fitness issue, or just where the Nigerian stands in Thelin’s plans, we don’t yet know.

However, it does feel like Ambrose, and/or another forward option Ester Sokler (who came on at Tynecastle, but, perhaps tellingly, after young Fletcher Boyd), could still be on the way out of Pittodrie before end of the transfer window.

Rubezic’s Aberdeen B red card

10.55am: On the Rubezic front, Thelin will surely be asked about the out-of-favour Montenegro international centre-back outright.

The 25-year-old is behind the likes of Tobers, Alfie Dorrington and Jack Milne (who started against Hearts on Monday) for the right centre-back position, and many Dons fans will have noticed him getting sent off against Highland League Fraserburgh in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in midweek…

Transfers, transfers, transfers…

10.35am: It is still the summer transfer window (will the madness ever end?!).

Aberdeen are known to still be trying to land signings in the market – and ideally before their European adventure begins two Thursdays from.

So Jimmy Thelin IS going to be asked about transfers at his pre-match press conference. It is inevitable.

What will he say? Probably not much, as I’m sure Aberdeen fans have learned about their Swedish gaffer.

But what do we know?

Since the loss to Hearts on Monday, Dons supporters have been crying out for striking reinforcements, and I understand Aberdeen chiefs are still confident about landing AC Milan’s 21-year-old Serbian forward Marko Lazetic – their primary target.

Earlier this week, I spoke to Lazetic’s former loan boss at Serbian SuperLiga TSC, Slavko Matic, for the lowdown on a player he rates very highly.

The Dons think, with a bit of guidance to add more goals to his game, Lazetic could be a diamond.

Thelin will maybe also be asked about other social media rumours regarding incomings/outgoings.

But I’ll debunk them now, starting with an “incoming”…

French under-21 keeper Stefan Bajic, linked to the Dons by one outlet yesterday? Not understood to be on the radar.

More players WILL be leaving Aberdeen this summer. Slobodan Rubezic (more on him later) isn’t part of Thelin’s plans, for example.

But a social media post saying Latvia captain Kristers Tobers – not seen since May due to injury – has been sold to English club Watford? “Total rubbish”, to quote an Aberdeen source.

Up and running

10.30am: Earlier start on the Aberdeen press conference live blog this week.

Keep checking back here in the build-up to the presser for what I think will be on the agenda, and then for all of the significant moments from the press room at the Dons’ training ground this afternoon.

– Ryan