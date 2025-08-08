Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals X-factor which can shock Celtic… again

Boss Jimmy Thelin will call on his Aberdeen squad to recreate the self-belief which drove them to Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in May.

The Dons face Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday for the first time since Thelin’s side overcame the Hoops in a penalty shoot-out to claim the trophy.

Thelin lifted his squad up from a 5-1 hammering by Celtic inflicted just 10 days before the final to mastermind a first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990.

Aberdeen suffered a disappointing start to the new campaign when they lost 2-0 in their Premiership opener 2-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday.

Thelin will again attempt to lift his side and drill belief and confidence into his Scottish Cup heroes as they ready to face the defending Premiership champions.

Thelin on importance of self-belief

The Reds gaffer also delivered a summer transfer window target update as the Uefa deadline to register new signings for the Europa League play-off looms.

Thelin said: “For the Scottish Cup final, we had a strong belief inside the club that day.

“That belief was from the chairman to the players, to everybody.

“The unifying situation was that everyone had that belief and there was also the effort.

“We will need that again.

“We were very focused when facing Celtic and changed some tactics and strategy in the final and created a belief around that.”

Thelin made a bold tactical change for the Scottish Cup final, when switching from his preferred 4-2-3-1 to a 5-3-2, which was a 3-5-2 in possession.

Psychological boost of trophy success

That formation switch threw the treble-chasing Hoops.

Despite the Scottish Cup final glory, the Dons are winless in regulation time their last 31 meetings with Celtic in all competitions.

In that run they have drawn seven and lost 24, with the last win a 1-0 triumph at Parkhead in the final league game of the 2017-18 season.

Will the knowledge Aberdeen can overcome Celtic in a major clash like a final be psychologically important for the Reds?

Thelin said: “Yes. It is always important to win difficult games against Celtic during the season.

“We had one draw away against Celtic last season, lost 1-0 at home and then it was quite big losses in the other games.

“In that moment we knew we needed to change something for the final.

“And that day it was our time to win, so let’s see what happens on Sunday.

“First of all, this league is really competitive, so every game you have to arrive to a certain level of energy and effort to deserve a victory.

“Then we know Celtic’s qualities and capacity, so we have to be at our best to get the result we want.”

Thelin’s no pyro plea to supporters

The Dons were this week hit by an SPFL sanction for the illegal use of pyrotechnics by supporters before the 5-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie in May.

The sanction imposed is a suspended partial closure of sections of the Merkland Stand, consisting of 200 seats, for one match.

That is subject to any similar pyrotechnic incidents at Pittodrie while the suspended sanction is in place up to June 30, 2026.

Aberdeen have warned if fans continue using pyros, increased SPFL sanctions could lead to fans being locked out of games and potential fines.

Thelin has urged supporters to stop using pyrotechnics.

He said: “We try to do it together so that everyone is allowed to go to the games in the future.

“Just follow these rules so that everyone can come to every game – because we need everyone there.

“We need all the supporters be allowed to be at Pittodrie.”

Centre-back Kristers Tobers and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi are both unavailable for the Celtic showdown due to injury.

Transfer window signing update

Both are expected to return to action in mid-September.

Summer signing Gyamfi has yet to feature for the Dons due to injury since his arrival from German Bundesliga 2 club Schalke.

Thelin has secured seven signings during the transfer window – five permanent and two loan deals.

Three strikers have exited Pittodrie since the end of last season: Kevin Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh and Pape Gueye.

However, only one striker has been signed – Australian international Kusini Yengi, who started in the loss at Hearts.

The Dons have held talks with Italian giants AC Milan regarding a move for Serbian under-21 international striker Marko Lazetic.

Aberdeen will face either FCSB (Romania) or Drita (Kosovo) in the Europa League play-off with the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday, August 21.

The deadline for registering new signings for the play-offs is 11pm on Friday, August 15.

That is not entirely concrete, though, as there is a further extension available to that deadline for the play-offs. Clubs can also register a maximum of two new eligible players by 11pm the day before the first leg.

Asked for an update on potential signings arriving, Thelin said: “In the windows it is always difficult.

“You can’t control exactly what’s happened, but we have a lot of people working hard to always try to improve the squad.

“But what will happen is difficult to exactly say.”