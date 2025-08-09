Alexander Jensen reveals emotional encounter with crying Aberdeen fan after Scottish Cup win

For Scottish Cup hero Alexander Jensen the deep emotional impact of the trophy success hit home when a fan broke down in tears in his arms after the open-top bus homecoming parade.

In that moment the right-back realised success with Aberdeen meant so much to so many people across multiple generations.

When fans celebrated the first Scottish Cup win since 1990 Jensen realised for many it was also tinged with sadness as loved ones were no longer there to witness it.

That powerful emotional connection of the Red Army to the Dons is a driving factor for the 23-year-old to bring more glory days.

And that continues with a Pittodrie clash against Celtic tomorrow.

Jensen said: “I bumped into a fan after the bus parade on the Sunday.

“I was going out for something to eat with my girlfriend and a friend.

“This fan came up to me, started to hug me and then started crying.

“He told me a really close person in his family was a big Aberdeen fan and had just passed away.

“It (Scottish Cup final win) meant a lot to him and he started crying in my arms.

“So it was really emotional for the supporter and then I saw what winning the cup really meant to people.

“It was emotional for me to see that as well.”

Aberdeen will face Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday for the first time since winning against the Hoops in the Scottish Cup final in May.

‘The final showed that we can do it’

After a 1-1 draw the Reds triumphed in a penalty shoot-out to secure a first trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Jensen is determined lightning will strike twice, with another triumph against Celtic.

He said: “The final showed that we can do it.

“And hopefully we can be closer to them in the league games this season.

“And create competitive, close games against them every time we play them.

“Celtic are always good and always a strong side and it’s going to be a tough game.

“We have to be on top of the game to beat them as we always have to be when it’s Celtic.”

Aberdeen lifted the Scottish Cup just 10 days after suffering a chastening 5-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Masterminding a win against Celtic

The Reds went into the final at Hampden on the back of four straight Premiership defeats.

What did boss Jimmy Thelin and the players do to turn it around?

Jensen explained: “We had some days off after the Dundee United game (1-0 loss, final game in the Premiership).

“Then we just came in and started to figure it out.

“The manager and coaches figured out a tactic and how we wanted to play the game.

“We just got stuck into that and trained.

“When it is a final you always have that more belief that you’re going to achieve something.

“Our fans were also massive.

“It was extremely impressive to see that many Aberdeen fans in Glasgow.

“They did amazing, especially when we scored and in extra-time.

“I remember when we were pushing towards their end and every time we were up there they were almost celebrating like a goal.

“To be honest, on the day of the final I felt that everyone kind of had a feeling that we were going to achieve something here.

“I don’t know exactly how that feeling came but I think a lot of the boys had it .

“And maybe that was the difference, I don’t know.”

Full-back Jensen signed on at Aberdeen during the January transfer window from Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for a fee understood to be £545,000.

Where is Jensen’s Scottish Cup medal?

Jensen signed a four-year contract with the Dons, yet it took him only a few months to write his name in the club’s folklore by winning the Scottish Cup.

His Scottish Cup winner’s medal is overseas.

He said: “I put my medal to my mum and dad, so it is back home.

“They have an office where they work sometimes at home and a lot of my shirts and memorabilia are there.

“It has pride of place but I think I’ll take it back to my place when I return to Denmark.

“They can keep it safe until then.”