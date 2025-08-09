Alexander Jensen reveals emotional encounter with crying Aberdeen fan after Scottish Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Alexander Jensen reveals emotional encounter with crying Aberdeen fan after Scottish Cup win

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen reveals an emotional meeting with a supporter grieving a recent bereavement underlined the connection of fans to the club.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen right-back Alexander Jensen at the club's Cormack Park facility ahead of the clash with Celtic at Pittodrie
For Scottish Cup hero Alexander Jensen the deep emotional impact of the trophy success hit home when a fan broke down in tears in his arms after the open-top bus homecoming parade.

In that moment the right-back realised success with Aberdeen meant so much to so many people across multiple generations.

When fans celebrated the first Scottish Cup win since 1990 Jensen realised for many it was also tinged with sadness as loved ones were no longer there to witness it.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates with the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Trophy. Image: SNS.
That powerful emotional connection of the Red Army to the Dons is a driving factor for the 23-year-old to bring more glory days.

And that continues with a Pittodrie clash against Celtic tomorrow.

Jensen said: “I bumped into a fan after the bus parade on the Sunday.

“I was going out for something to eat with my girlfriend and a friend.

“This fan came up to me, started to hug me and then started crying.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen (L) and Oday Dabbagh celebrate after a cross by Shayden Morris is turned into his own net by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1 during the Scottish Cup final.
“He told me a really close person in his family was a big Aberdeen fan and had just passed away.

“It (Scottish Cup final win) meant a lot to him and he started crying in my arms.

“So it was really emotional for the supporter and then I saw what winning the cup really meant to people.

“It was emotional for me to see that as well.”

Aberdeen will face Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday for the first time since winning against the Hoops in the Scottish Cup final in May.

‘The final showed that we can do it’

After a 1-1 draw the Reds triumphed in a penalty shoot-out to secure a first trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Jensen is determined lightning will strike twice, with another triumph against Celtic.

He said: “The final showed that we can do it.

“And hopefully we can be closer to them  in the league games this season.

“And create competitive, close games against them every time we play them.

“Celtic are always good and always a strong side and it’s going to be a tough game.

“We have to be on top of the game to beat them as we always have to be when it’s Celtic.”

Aberdeen lifted the Scottish Cup just 10 days after suffering a chastening 5-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Masterminding a win against Celtic

The Reds went into the final at Hampden on the back of four straight Premiership defeats.

What did boss Jimmy Thelin and the players do to turn it around?

Alexander Jensen at Aberdeen's Cormack Park ahead of the Pittodrie match against Celtic.
Jensen explained: “We had some days off after the Dundee United game (1-0 loss, final game in the Premiership).

“Then we just came in and started to figure it out.

“The manager and coaches figured out a tactic and how we wanted to play the game.

“We just got stuck into that and trained.

“When it is a final you always have that more belief that you’re going to achieve something.

“Our fans were also massive.

“It was extremely impressive to see that many Aberdeen fans in Glasgow.

“They did amazing, especially when we scored and in extra-time.

Alexander Jensen (L) and Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
“I remember when we were pushing towards their end and every time we were up there they were almost celebrating like a goal.

“To be honest, on the day of the final I felt that everyone kind of had a feeling that we were going to achieve something here.

“I don’t know exactly how that feeling came but I think a lot of the boys had it .

“And maybe that was the difference, I don’t know.”

Full-back Jensen signed on at Aberdeen during the January transfer window from Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for a fee understood to be £545,000.

Where is Jensen’s Scottish Cup medal?

Jensen signed a four-year contract with the Dons, yet it took him only a few months to write his name in the club’s folklore by winning the Scottish Cup.

His Scottish Cup winner’s medal is overseas.

Alexander Jensen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
He said: “I put my medal to my mum and dad, so it is back home.

“They have an office where they work sometimes at home and a lot of my shirts and memorabilia are there.

“It has pride of place but I think I’ll take it back to my place when I return to Denmark.

“They can keep it safe until then.”

 

