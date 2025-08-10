Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin accepts responsibility for lack of attacking edge in 2-0 loss to Celtic, and vows to fix it as Dons close in on AC Milan striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin accepts responsibility for lack of attacking edge in 2-0 loss to Celtic, and vows to fix it as Dons close in on AC Milan striker

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses deal to sign AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic, as the Dons close in on sealing the signing of the Serbian under-21 international... and also backs centre-forward Kusini Yengi.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says it is his responsibility to fix the lack of attacking edge which has dogged the start to the Premiership campaign.

The Reds have now lost their opening two league fixtures for the first time since 2003 following a 2-0 reverse to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Thelin admits Aberdeen need to play “more on the edge” in attack after registering only two shots on target against the Premiership champions.

The Dons sit rock bottom of the table with no points – the only team in the Premiership yet to get off the mark after two games.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Kusini Yengi after the striker was substituted off in the 2-0 loss to Celtic.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Kusini Yengi after the striker was substituted off in the 2-0 loss to Celtic.

Aberdeen closing in on AC Milan striker

To bolster the attac,  Aberdeen are closing in on the signing of AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic with a deal agreed for the Serbian under-21 international.

The Italian giants’ demands of a high sell-on clause had been a sticking point, but the Reds have managed to get them down to just 20%.

It is understood AC Milan had originally pushed for 50% of any future sell-on.

Aberdeen are in the process of finalising the move, with Lazetic set to sign a long-term contract subject to a medical and a visa being issued.

The Dons hope to get the 21-year-old secured in time for him to be registered for the Europa League play-off, where they face the winners of FCSB (Romania) and Drita (Kosovo).

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “The problem we have right now are the last pass and final decision when we arrive in an attacking position.

“And we are not arriving there enough to really hurt them.

“Celtic defend their positions really well, but we need to be a bit more on the edge.

“Not with more risk but with better positions, because we had times where we could punish them – but couldn’t do it.

“When we have the ball we have to be better and break the lines better instead of passing backwards.

“We have to be a bit more comfortable with the ball when breaking their lines.

“That’s my responsibility to keep working on this in the training session and help the players to take this next step as a team as we need to do.”

Thelin asked about Lazetic deal

Aberdeen boss Thelin has already signed seven players during the summer transfer window and is closing in on securing Lazetic.

However, the Dons boss is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the AC Milan striker.

When asked about Lazetic, he said: “I have nothing to say about the transfer window right now, until we have something to say.

“However, we keep working.

“I think the important for us right now is to be better and stronger as a team and we still have work to do there.

“And one part is still the training and direction of the team in training to show in the game.”

Celtic extended their unbeaten Premiership run at Pittodrie to 18 games with goals from Benjamin Nygren and Reo Hatate either side of half-time.

Aberdeen were improved from the 2-0 loss at Hearts in the opening game of the Premiership season, but still slumped to another defeat.

Thelin backs striker Kusini Yengi

The Dons will remain pointless in the Premiership until after the third round of games.

They opted to trigger a new SPFL rule to postpone their next scheduled league match, against Dundee United, to concentrate on the Europa League play-offs.

It was another frustrating match for summer signing Kusini Yengi, who started against Celtic but was substituted off after 55 minutes.

Celtic's Shin Yamada heads over the bar during the 2-0 Premiership win against Aberdeen.
Celtic's Shin Yamada heads over the bar during the 2-0 Premiership win against Aberdeen.

Australian international Yengi was secured on a free following the expiration of his contract with English Championship Portsmouth.

On Yengi, manager Thelin said: “Of course every new player always needs time, but we also need to support our attackers better with more players.

“We are quite alone in these areas, but of course everybody has to take a step forward in our performance right now.

“That’s my job and my coaching staff job to help the players take this step, but we have work to do.”

