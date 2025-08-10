ANALYSIS: Focus on Aberdeen striker Kusini Yengi and hard-to-watch moment in Pittodrie loss to Celtic

With Aberdeen trailing 1-0 to Celtic at Pittodrie, on the stroke of half-time, Finnish wideman Topi Keskinen nutmegged Alistair Johnston on the left and played a well-weighted pass in behind to Dons no.9 Kusini Yengi

The big Australian international looked set to get an effort in on the Hoops’ goal. His first of the day.

What he did, though, was attempt to control the ball two, or three times, before it trickled out for a goal-kick – and an exasperated Red Army let him know about it.

It was a moment which was pretty uncomfortable viewing, and summed up a summer signing looking lost in his new surroundings and already being questioned loudly by some of his new club’s fans after just a couple of competitive outings.

Questions being asked of Yengi with Lazetic on the way

In the wake of Aberdeen’s season-opening defeat at Hearts, where Jimmy Thelin hooked Yengi after 62 minutes, there was a lot of focus on the frontman’s performance – including a horror miss from close range.

Many supporters spent the intervening days pleading with Dons chiefs to get more transfer window reinforcements in the door, and a deal in principle was finally struck with AC Milan on Saturday for 21-year-old Serbian striker Marko Lazetic, who will soon arrive to provide competition to Yengi.

With all-eyes on how Yengi would get on against champions Celtic in Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off – a 2-0 Aberdeen defeat after goals from Benjamin Nygren and Reo Hatate – we decided to put the microscope on the attacker’s individual performance:

Fans’ ironic cheers by time Yengi won second-half header

The 26-year-old started the game brightly, dropping deep in the first minute and playing a short pass to right winger Nicolas Milanovic – another Aussie summer signing – who drew a foul.

Yengi was putting his sizeable frame about in the opening part of the game, and could have won a throw off Celtic right-back Johnston on the far side but for whistle-happy refereeing from John Beaton.

However, frustrating patterns, consistent with those in the Hearts loss, began to become evident in Yengi’s performance.

He stands 6ft 2in tall, but again struggled under the high-ball up against opposition centre-halves.

On 10 minutes, Yengi failed to anticipate play would be coming his way, meaning ex-Don Liam Scales got a headstart on him moving to jump for the ball. The Reds forward ended up shoving Scales to the ground rather than competing for the header.

Of course, you could also assign blame to Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov’s kicking, but it was a similar story against Cameron Carter-Vickers on 26 minutes. Yengi just wasn’t in the right place.

Then, again, on the half-hour, Yengi actually had his BACK to the ball as Scales headed a long Dons ball forward clear of danger.

It was around this point in proceedings Yengi started to be receive shouts from the home fans every time a chance to head the ball went begging.

Those developed into ironic cheers early in the second half when he eventually beat Scales to one ball.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin takes Yengi off early again

Yengi’s 55th-minute departure for Ester Sokler was preceded by him getting in the way of a close-range shot from team-mate Keskinen, which had the Finn screaming into the heavens.

Another early exit, to follow a 62nd-minute subbing at Tynecastle, probably reflects Aberdeen boss Thelin’s unhappiness with signing Yengi’s two showings so far, especially given Slovenian Sokler, the man who replaced him, is a player in the potentially-surplus-to-requirements category at Pittodrie.

Forward Yengi looked miserable as he trudged off.

Some good work from Yengi

But there were some okay moments from Yengi on Sunday.

He held the ball in and laid off no.10 Adil Aouchiche on 31 minutes, and was unlucky a prone Carter-Vickers ended up in his way when he got the ball back and tried to drive towards goal with it.

Although there were some ropey passes, or passes which just took too long, there were signs a professional understanding could form between French loanee Aouchiche and Yengi.

It must also be said, the big striker was let down by his team-mates’ crossing twice in the first half.

Yengi isn’t a player you would label quick – he just can’t keep up when Keskinen, Aouchiche and Milanovic break – but he was in the box ready to compete when Alfie Dorrington blazed a cross over everybody from the right, before Alexander Jensen later hit the first man with an attempted delivery from the same side.

‘His confidence is shattered. He just needs a goal or something positive’

Unfortunately, though, for Yengi, what people will remember from Sunday is Keskinen’s through-ball and the pig’s ear he made of what was a good chance to kick-start his Aberdeen career.

With Lazetic – and A.N. Other – on the way, how many more chances will Yengi get to show Thelin and the Dons fans he can be their main man this season?

Amid a barrage of criticism under Aberdeen’s half-time X post, a fan of Yengi’s former club Portsmouth (presumably) @Roydini25 – in a message which might encourage a little bit more patience with the striker – wrote: “He was pretty hopeless for Pompey last year.

“On the other hand, he had a spell when he looked very, very good.

“I think his confidence is shattered. He just needs a goal or something positive to happen.

“Hang on in there.”