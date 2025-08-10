Aberdeen fan view: Next new arrival will shape the Dons’ season

Aberdeen’s fixture list has opened with two which, history suggests, they might well have lost anyway, even had they arrived at them in top gear.

In the final reckoning, they may get away with treating them, to the suspicious eye, as an extension to an under-exploited pre-season.

The phoney war must stop now. Whatever slack they may have perceived existed has been strained.

The Dons’ next three matches – a dicey cup tie, followed by as golden an opportunity as the Europa League draw could possibly have presented – are for vastly elevated stakes, and if Jimmy Thelin knows what he wants his team to be doing then it needs to start showing itself.

It cannot be this. It cannot be a defence which, though completely remodelled from that which performed decently in Thelin’s early months, leaks goal after goal from crosses into its box.

It cannot be a midfield which, though apparently richly enough resourced that Ante Palaversa has not been required for a single minute to date, has been an apparent void in a team which only appears to exist near the perimeter of the pitch.

And it cannot be an attack whose fastbreak intentions founder on the rough-hewn rock of Kusini Yengi, whose ill-starred beginning was epitomised by his getting in the way of what could well have been a Topi Keskinen equaliser.

Next new face could shape the season

Though a couple of Aberdeen’s summer additions have shown the occasional glint from the seam of potential running through them, it will be the next one who determines the direction the team’s campaign will take.

If the Dons have found a centre-forward who can suck play towards him and allow the rest of the front four to flood through opposing defences, this could yet be a productive season.

If not, it may be a long one.