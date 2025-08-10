Aberdeen fan view: Next new arrival will shape the Dons’ season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Next new arrival will shape the Dons’ season

Despite a tough start, it is clear Aberdeen are lacking in key areas throughout the team.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen, left, and Celtic's Alistair Johnston in action at Pittodrie.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen’s fixture list has opened with two which, history suggests, they might well have lost anyway, even had they arrived at them in top gear.

In the final reckoning, they may get away with treating them, to the suspicious eye, as an extension to an under-exploited pre-season.

The phoney war must stop now. Whatever slack they may have perceived existed has been strained.

The Dons’ next three matches – a dicey cup tie, followed by as golden an opportunity as the Europa League draw could possibly have presented – are for vastly elevated stakes, and if Jimmy Thelin knows what he wants his team to be doing then it needs to start showing itself.

It cannot be this. It cannot be a defence which, though completely remodelled from that which performed decently in Thelin’s early months, leaks goal after goal from crosses into its box.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image; Image; SNS
It cannot be a midfield which, though apparently richly enough resourced that Ante Palaversa has not been required for a single minute to date, has been an apparent void in a team which only appears to exist near the perimeter of the pitch.

And it cannot be an attack whose fastbreak intentions founder on the rough-hewn rock of Kusini Yengi, whose ill-starred beginning was epitomised by his getting in the way of what could well have been a Topi Keskinen equaliser.

Next new face could shape the season

Though a couple of Aberdeen’s summer additions have shown the occasional glint from the seam of potential running through them, it will be the next one who determines the direction the team’s campaign will take.

AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic.
AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic. Image: Shutterstock.

If the Dons have found a centre-forward who can suck play towards him and allow the rest of the front four to flood through opposing defences, this could yet be a productive season.

If not, it may be a long one.

