WATCH: Aberdeen fans give immediate reaction to 2-0 Premiership defeat to Celtic

Aberdeen fans gave The Press and Journal their thoughts straight after Sunday’s 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic – reflecting on tactics, Kusini Yengi, best performers, their feelings on the season and Europe. Watch here.

Benjamin Nygren and Reo Hatate scored either side of half-time for Celtic as the Dons made it two losses from two, following Monday’s defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ahead of a campaign where Jimmy Thelin’s Reds have guaranteed Europa or Conference League league phase football to look forward to – to be decided by a Europa League play-off against FCSB or Drita later this month – they have also lost their opening two top-flight fixtures for the first time since 2003.

What are Aberdeen fans making of the fledgling season so far?