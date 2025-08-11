REVEALED: Jimmy Thelin says lack of ‘intensity’ the reason Dante Polvara hasn’t been Aberdeen starter

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed why midfielder Dante Polvara has not been part of his starting line-up this season.

American Polvara has made a positive impact when coming off the bench in the opening two Premiership fixtures, 2-0 losses to both Celtic and Hearts.

However, the 25-year-old has started only two games since Thelin took over as Pittodrie gaffer last summer.

Those starts both came in the second half of last season after Polvara had recovered from a hamstring tear which required surgery.

That injury, suffered in the 2024 pre-season, ruled Polvara out for five months until December.

The midfielder also made a big impact in the Scottish Cup final in May when he was introduced as a substitute in the second half.

Polvara netted a spot-kick as Aberdeen won a penalty shoot-out 4-3 against Celtic at Hampden to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Why Dante Polvara has not started for Aberdeen this season so far

Against Celtic, Thelin went with Graeme Shinnie, 34, and Sivert Heltne Nilsen, 33, as the two holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation

When asked what Polvara has to do to gain a starting spot, Thelin replied: “Everybody has the trust, but it is always the performance.

“Dante had it tough last season and we tried some games from the start last season – but he was not ready in the physicality.

“I think the pre-season is better as we got more intensity into his game.

“You can see that now when he is coming on, but it is not the full game.

“I think he just has to believe in himself and keep pushing and keep the intensity high.

“He brought some good energy against Celtic when he won duels in some situations.

“Everyone is looking for consistency over a long time.

“Now he has had a good pre-season, so lets see what happens in the future.”

After two league fixtures, Aberdeen are bottom of the Premiership table with no points and no goals scored.

They are the only team in the Premiership yet to register a point this season.

Mats Knoester injury update

Next up for the Dons is a League Cup trip to Championship Greenock Morton on Saturday before the Europa League play-offs.

Thelin’s side will face either FCSB (Romania) or Drita (Kosovo) with the first leg played at Pittodrie on Thursday, August 21.

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, a summer signing from Schalke, and centre-back Kristers Tobers are set to miss those games due to injury.

Centre-back Mats Knoester was also ruled out of the loss to Celtic due to injury.

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington, 20, came in to replace Knoester.

Thelin said: “Mats had some pain in the groin, so we didn’t take any risk with him.

“It was Alfie’s first competitive game for a while and in that perspective he did well. Jack Milne also took steps compared to the last game.

“It was a different kind of game against Celtic, but Jack is improving.

“However, we still we have more to learn on how we use our bodies in the duels and these kind of things.

“Jack is taking it step by step with his progress in every game.”

Centre-backs Gavin Molloy and Slobodan Rubezic have yet to get any game-time this season.

Update on Slobodan Rubezic’s Aberdeen future

Molloy and Rubezic were the first choice centre-backs in the first half of last season under Thelin.

However, Molloy suffered a shoulder injury in January which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Rubezic suffered a slump in form and was sent on loan to former club Serbia’s FK Novi Pazar in February until the end of the campaign.

Molloy was an unused substitute against Celtic, but Rubezic was not in the squad.

Both Molloy and Rubezic were in the squad for the Dons B team’s 2-0 Aberdeenshire Cup win away at Highland League Fraserburgh last week.

However, Rubezic was sent off for hauling down Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour when he was through on goal.

Asked about Rubezic and Molloy facing Fraserburgh, Thelin said: “I think it’s important that they play games because otherwise you lose your form.

“And then you are not ready when the time comes.

“Again, when you’re in this window, let’s see what happens with everyone.

“Everybody has to try to be sharp.

“We try to use the games we have to give everybody playing time. “